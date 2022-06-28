ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

League of Women Voters: Supreme Court ruling ‘strips women … of their bodily autonomy’

bgindependentmedia.org
 2 days ago

Last Friday, the League of Women Voters of the US  issued this statement regarding the reversal of Roe v. Wade:. “Today’s ruling strips women and those who may become pregnant of their bodily autonomy and will have devastating — and immediate — consequences across the country. While the Court’s opinion was...

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

With Roe Falling, LGBTQ Families Fear They’ll Be the Supreme Court’s Next Target

Click here to read the full article. Update: The Supreme Court on Frida overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in a concurring opinion, Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships. Read how LGBTQ families are protecting their families at a time when their rights are under attack. When Obergefell v. Hodges was decided in the Supreme Court — making same-sex marriage the law of the land — Leanne Mertzman woke up to a text message from her best friend in law school: “Isn’t it cool...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Bowling Green, OH
Government
City
Bowling Green, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
AOL Corp

Biden's LGBTQ protections order will have an 'enormous' impact on families of queer youth, says conversion-therapy survivor

President Joe Biden issued an executive order this week to protect queer people from a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in states that have targeted their rights and freedoms. "My message to all the young people: Just be you," Biden said while signing the order on Wednesday, the same day the White House was also hosting a Pride Month celebration. "I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on this stage have your back."
HOMELESS
NBC News

Nursing home settles historic transgender discrimination complaint

In a landmark settlement, a Maine assisted living facility has agreed to establish policies and procedures to ensure it is a welcoming place for LGBTQ seniors, after a 79-year-old transgender woman levied an accusation of discrimination. When Marie King filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in October,...
MAINE STATE
The Guardian

Divisions that remain on transgender issues

As an older trans woman who transitioned comparatively late in life, I read Luke Tryl’s article with interest (Forget toxic Twitter debates: the UK isn’t as divided on trans rights as you think, 23 June). He paints a rather rosy picture on social attitudes to transgender issues, but this is not what I have experienced.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Upworthy

1975 strike: When 90% of women took the day off to protest gender inequality, shutting down Iceland

At a time when the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, confirming abortion is not a federal constitutional right anymore, women are seething with anger at unelected officials making decisions that revoke the body autonomy of those who give birth. Shortly after the court made the decision, women took to the streets to protest the decision. The anger was palpable outside the Supreme Court. Mass protests like these can make a difference. One of the most historic strikes carried out by women, in Iceland on October 24, 1974, changed an entire country for the better. The gender wage gap in Iceland was hugely disproportionate, with women being paid less than 60% of what men earned, reported IcelandMag. On that day, more than 90% of Icelandic women took to the streets, refusing to work, look after children or cook. The result: an entire economy paralyzed. The strike, or Kvennafrídagurinn (Women's Day Off), to repair the gender wage gap would be one of the most successful in history, and it served as a reminder of how integral women are to society and how they are undervalued both at work and at home.
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

Florida asks judge to toss challenge to controversial "Don't say gay" law

TALLAHASSEE - Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is asking a federal judge to toss out a challenge to a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. Lawyers for the state filed a 60-page motion Monday arguing that U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor should dismiss the case filed by the LGBTQ-advocacy groups Equality Florida and Family Equality, students, parents and teachers. The law (HB 1557), which has drawn nationwide attention, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and requires that such instruction be "age-appropriate ... in...
FLORIDA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Abortion Rights and the Role of Values

It is important to reflect on how values form and how they motivate individuals to understand differing views. Values underpin every action, choice, decision, and endorsement we make. We must pause to confirm or disconfirm our value preferences continually to ensure they align with our best or true interests. June...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Alabama Cites Roe Decision in Call to Ban Transgender Health Care

June 29, 2022 – Alabama urged a federal court on Tuesday to drop its block on the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, citing the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the high court ruled that...
ALABAMA STATE
deseret.com

Poll shows Americans’ views of transgender policy are growing ever-more complex

Americans have complex and sometimes contradictory feelings about transgender rights and gender identity, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday. Among 10,188 U.S. adults questioned as part of its American Trends panel, Pew found most favor laws to prevent discrimination against individuals who are transgender in jobs, housing and public spaces like restaurants and stores. But 6 in 10 also say that a person’s gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth — up from 56% in 2021 and 54% in 2017.
SOCIETY
BBC

Violence against women: Men and boys urged to speak out

Everyone in Northern Ireland has a role to play when it comes to tackling violence against women and girls, a conference in Belfast has heard. Men and boys, in particular, must be prepared to speak out against male violence towards women if change is to happen, said speakers. The Stormont...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy