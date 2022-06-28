League of Women Voters: Supreme Court ruling ‘strips women … of their bodily autonomy’

At a time when the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, confirming abortion is not a federal constitutional right anymore, women are seething with anger at unelected officials making decisions that revoke the body autonomy of those who give birth. Shortly after the court made the decision, women took to the streets to protest the decision. The anger was palpable outside the Supreme Court. Mass protests like these can make a difference. One of the most historic strikes carried out by women, in Iceland on October 24, 1974, changed an entire country for the better. The gender wage gap in Iceland was hugely disproportionate, with women being paid less than 60% of what men earned, reported IcelandMag. On that day, more than 90% of Icelandic women took to the streets, refusing to work, look after children or cook. The result: an entire economy paralyzed. The strike, or Kvennafrídagurinn (Women's Day Off), to repair the gender wage gap would be one of the most successful in history, and it served as a reminder of how integral women are to society and how they are undervalued both at work and at home.

