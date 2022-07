T-N-T TOWING You are hereby notified, in accordance without OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at 1349 Portman Drive Conyers, Georgia 30094. The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as listed below: 1. Vehicle Make: CHEVY Year: 2014 Model: SPARK Vehicle ID #: KL8CD6S90EC406438 Vehicle license #: RPY5075 State: GA Pick-up location: I20 WEST- HWY 138 2. Vehicle Make: HONDA Year: 2001 Model: ACCORD Vehicle ID #: 1HGCG56441A101037 Vehicle license #: TEL9836 State: GA Pick-up location: HONDA STONECREST ANYONE WITH OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ANY OF THESE VEHICLES SHOULD CONTACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS IMMEDIATELY: T-N-T TOWING 1349 PORTMAN DRIVE CONYERS, Ga 30094 Telephone:770-785-9261 928-74419 6/29 7/6 2022.

