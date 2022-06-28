ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wilson County Schools approves land for future schools

By ANGIE MAYES The Wilson Post
The Wilson County Schools board voted 6-0 to approve two parcels of land along Double Log Cabin Road and one parcel along Central Pike as the site of future schools. Board chairman Larry Tomlinson was absent from the meeting. Total cost for the Double Log Cabin Road is $4.9...

