ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’: Russell Crowe To Star In New Film From The Director Of ‘Overlord’

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Russell Crowe has consistently been one of the biggest film stars on the planet for nearly 25 years. And in recent years, the Oscar-winning actor has been choosing some really intriguing roles and is seemingly at the point in his career where he is ready to have fun. So, why not...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

13 Must-Watch July Films: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resurrection’ & More

Aside from films such as the massively popular “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer has seemed relatively quiet on the blockbuster front. While films such as “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion” have failed to successfully stick the landing (be it critically or commercially), there’s been plenty to seek out in smaller, independent scenes. This remains largely true for July, where, despite films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there are still plenty of more character-driven films worthy of seeking out — though “Nope” will likely make the argument for both being true for the same film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Superstar’: Todd Haynes Says His Banned Carpenters Movie May Finally Get An Official Release

What’s Todd Haynes up to since his first documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” about the iconic band, won over critics at Cannes last year and audiences on AppleTV+? He has “May December” on deck, announced at the virtual Cannes market last June, which reunites the director with Julianne Moore and will be his first time working with Natalie Portman. But Haynes may also have another film coming out soon too, and it’s one that fans of the director have wanted for a long time.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Prey’: Director Dan Trachtenberg Says There Could Be More ‘Predator’ Movies On The Way

The fifth and latest film in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” hits Hulu this August. And don’t let the direct-to-streaming release fool you into thinking this new film will be as shoddy as something like “Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s part of 20th Century Studio’s new streaming mandate that emphasizes streaming as a legitimate release platform for upcoming movies.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Christian Bale Says Scenes With Peter Dinklage & Jeff Goldblum Were Cut

Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters next Friday, the latest Marvel film on the big screen since “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” a couple of months ago. And both as a sequel to Waititi’s 2017 breakout “Thor: Ragnarok” and the latest Phase 4 saga, it’s the biggest MCU release yet in 2022. But does big also mean bloated? The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast beyond Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and his latest adversary, Christian Bale‘s Gorr The God Butcher, and some people, like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, saw their parts cut out of the movie’s final edit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriele Amorth
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Russell Crowe
theplaylist.net

Lena Headey’s Cut ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role Revealed In New Lawsuit

What’s worse than being cut from a movie? Maybe it’s being sued by your former agency over unpaid commission fees for that cut part? That’s what “Game Of Thrones” star Lena Headey is dealing with now with the agency YMU, formerly known as Troika, for her cut role in the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder” and other projects.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overlord#Thr#The Catholic Church
theplaylist.net

Taika Waititi Has No Idea If His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Even Get Made

With “Thor: Love And Thunder” hitting theaters next Friday, Taika Waititi‘s Hollywood star continues to ascend. And with another project in the books, the director looks ahead to his upcoming projects: “Next Goal Wins,” another season of “Our Flag Means Death,” and his “Star Wars” film that was announced back in 2020.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Says His New Film With Joaquin Phoenix Won’t Be Ready For Fall Festivals

Ari Aster took Hollywood and the horror genre by storm with his one-two punch of “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” in 2018 and 2019. So, naturally, everyone cannot wait for his next film, “Disappointment Blvd.,” to have its world premiere somewhere (anywhere!) to see if his third film measures up to his first pair. The new movie, a comedy horror, stars Joaquin Phoenix and, according to its logline, is “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” So, a horror-tinged “Citizen Kane“? Beyond additional casting and a rumored four-hour runtime, the only other known factor at the moment is that the film may come out later this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘Girl Picture’ Trailer: Alli Haapasalo’s Latest Film Is A Coming-Of-Age Tale Of Female Friendship

From Finnish writer and director Alli Haapasalo comes “Girl Picture,” a movie about two best friends always having each other’s backs no matter what. This will be Haapasalo’s third feature film, following the release of her feature debut “Love and Fury” in 2016, and her second feature “Force of Habit” released in 2019 saw several directors producing a film that focused on gender bias and structural misuse of power. The movie received Jussi nominations for best film, best directing, and best screenplay, and was given the Nordic Film Award in 2020.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘See How They Run’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell & Adrien Brody Star In A 1950s Murder Mystery

In addition to showcasing Daniel Craig’s dialectical range, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” proved that the lone detective whodunit is still alive and kicking. It grossed over $300 million at the box-office (on a budget of $40 million), and its critical reception was nothing short of adoring (read ThePlaylist’s A-grade review here). (It also picked up an Original Screenplay nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.) Since then, other sharp-witted private eyes have taken to the screen—from the time-honored mustache in “Death On the Nile” to the less conventional Eloise in “Last Night In Soho”—with equally warm receptions. Next to join the Marples and Marlowes are Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, who will throw their deerstalkers into the ring later this year as the co-leads of Tom George’s new 1950s murder mystery “See How They Run.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros. Moves ‘Dune: Part Two’ To Coveted Pre-Thanksgiving 2023 Release Date

Well, “Dune” fans, there’s some good news and some bad news. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has pushed back Denis Villeneuve‘s follow-up to his 2021 blockbuster from its October 20, 2023 release date. But now, the studio slots it in its coveted pre-Thanksgiving release spot on November 17, 2023, where it will vie against Lionsgate‘s “The Hunger Games: A Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” at the box office.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Francis Ford Coppola Wanted To Shoot ‘Megalopolis’ In 2001 But 9/11 “Shattered” His Vision

After decades of development and delays, Francis Ford Coppola starts production on his epic film “Megalopolis” this Fall. It’s the ultimate passion project for the 83-year-old director. Coppola first hatched the idea for the film, about an architect’s doomed attempt to rebuild New York City as a utopia, while making “Apocalypse Now” in the late ’70s. Now, over four decades later, “Megalopolis” is finally in the works, with a cast led by Adam Driver and a $100 million budget funded entirely by the director himself.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Resort’ Trailer: William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti Star In Peacock’s Thriller Series From The Writer Of ‘Palm Springs’

One of the newest and fastest-growing streaming services at the moment is NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Launched in 2020, the platform already boasts (as of April 2022) more than 13 million paid subscribers across the US and Europe. Recent shows include the reboot of “Queer as Folk,” the pop miniseries “Angelyne,” and the hit comedy “Rutherford Falls,” whose second season premiered earlier this month. Perhaps the most exciting series to air this summer, however, is “The Resort,” a star-studded comedic thriller from “Palm Springs” writer Andy Siara.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy