ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern. The victim, identified as David Height III, 27, of Abilene, was taken to the hospital via private vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital later that morning. Detectives with APD's …

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO