Over a dozen treated for carbon monoxide exposure at LI camp

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- More than a dozen people, many of them teens, were treated for carbon monoxide at a camp on Long Island Tuesday.

Authorities responded around 6 a.m. to the Chabad of Great Neck on East Shore Road, where a number of people felt nauseous and dizzy, WABC reported.

EMS treated 12 people at the scene, while one person was hospitalized. Other reports have the patient count as high as 15, with up to three people hospitalized.

Many of the patients are believed to be teenage girls. The conditions of the hospitalized patients weren't immediately known.

A heating system is said to be the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.