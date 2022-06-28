ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pedestrian killed in Luzerne County accident

By WILK News
 3 days ago
Pedestrian fatality Photo credit WILK

It was a pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Plymouth. The Luzerne County Coroner says 86-year old James Mahon of Plymouth, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking near theTurkey Hill convenience store on East Main Street Saturday afternoon. The car careened into the store's parking lot. An autopsy Monday determined Mahon died of multiple traumatic injuries caused by the crash, and the manner of death was ruled accidental. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Plymouth police and State Police. The name of the driver has not been released.

