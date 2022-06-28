Special $3.99 gallon for E88 fuel at Sheetz stations through July 4th

A gas pump is seen at a Sheetz convenience store. Photo credit Paul Weaver / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sheetz convenience stores have announced that some of its convenience stores will lower some gas prices to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. The lower prices are “effective immediately.” Unleaded 88 gasoline will sell for $3.99 a gallon while the E85 will sell for $3.49 a gallon thru Monday July 4th. The price cuts are only available at the stores that carry those grades of gasoline. That includes the station in Shavertown and the Sheetz near Scranton high school. You also need to check your owner's manual to see if your car can use the 88 and 85 grades of unleaded gasoline. 88 is acceptable for most vehicles manufactured from 2001 on.