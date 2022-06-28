ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

SPAM returning to the menu at Rutter’s

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QueXE_0gOPtL8U00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Would you like some SPAM with that mac and cheese? Rutter’s, headquartered in York, announced on Tuesday that SPAM is returning to its menu through August.

Rutter’s SPAM featured menu items will include SPAM burgers, breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, a pretzel roll sandwich, and a breakfast bowl, according to a release from Rutter’s.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The special food items can be ordered at Rutter’s kiosks or found in the stores’ hot holds. This will be the second time the company is offering limited-time SPAM products; they first made their way onto the menu in 2021.

The SPAM items are offered through a partnership between Rutter’s and Hormel Foods. “We’re excited to bring back the iconic SPAM products to our menu,” said Chad White, Rutter’s Food Service Category Manager, in the press release. “Innovation is always fun for us and the customers, and that’s why we’re bringing SPAM back again!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

It’s Her Destiny: Amy Brickner takes you to the source for farm-fresh milk, ice cream

On a stretch of land near Carlisle, down the road a bit, you’ll find what Amy Brickner calls her “Destiny,” a place where she feels at home and at peace. A crowd gathers around her, welcoming her as she nears the slide. Suddenly, all heads turn to get a glimpse of the enthusiastic, ginger-furred straggler who, when he realizes he is missing out, begins charging at full speed, grunting loudly, eager for a greeting.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania

>Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Wawa is planning to double its store count in the next three to five years with up to 40 stores planned in the region. The convenience store company says one store is planned for East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County. Each new store employs an average of up to 40 people. Currently, there are 17 Wawa locations in Lancaster and Berks counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
travelexperta.com

Restaurants Near Strasburg Railroad: Hershey Farm Restaurant

Why do trains and railroads bring out adventure feelings in people? What is it about them? Strasburg Railroad is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lancaster, PA. A historic railroad with one of the oldest steam train in the world that showcases the history of railroads in America and you get the chance to see the countryside of Pennsylvania. That’s why I decided to write my experience, here you’ll find things to do and a restaurant near Strasburg Railroad.
STRASBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Spam#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Hormel Foods#Nexstar Media Inc
susquehannastyle.com

Meet Mackenzie Bender of Spooky Nook Sports

Growing up in Lancaster County, Mackenzie Bender has actively been involved in her community since her days as a student at Hempfield High School. After graduation, Mackenzie went on to attend Shippensburg University where she earned a degree in Business Management. During her time at Shippensburg, she was a known leader throughout campus. In her junior year, she worked to start a Mini-THON fundraising effort, which raised more than $30,000 under her direction in the fight against childhood cancer. As recognition for these efforts and more, she received the Raider Legacy Award before graduating for her lasting impact on the college.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back in full swing. Kids from age three to age 10 spent the morning playing games, to win as many peanuts as possible.
CARLISLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant owner says Ranch House near West Lawn will reopen

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County Pool will open this summer after all

After an outpouring of support from the community and thanks to the efforts of management at support staff, the Lancaster County Pool will open this summer after all, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the county's Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday. Earlier this year, the pool's management announced...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc27 News

Fireworks and negative effects on veterans and pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate July 4th, but the sound of those showstoppers can be a bad thing for military veterans and pets. If users are not careful those fireworks could trigger fear and trauma. Nonprofit leaders and medical experts say the sound of those fireworks can have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
celebrategettysburg.com

2022 Gettysburg’s Greatest Award Winners

Congratulations to our 2022 Gettysburg’s Greatest Awards winners!. First: Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. Second: Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Tour. First: Savor Gettysburg Food Tours. Second: Licensed Battlefield Guides. Vacation Rental. First: Blue Coat Cottage. Second: Apple Blossom Cottage of Gettysburg. Venue. First: The...
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company holds 6-day carnival

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — The 73rd annual Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival is in full swing. The carnival opens to the public every night at 5:30 p.m. Rides and ticket booths open at 6 p.m. Festival-goers can purchase ride-all-night wristbands for $25. A $2 coupon valid 6/27-6/30 is available on the fire...
SHREWSBURY, PA
FOX 43

USPS announces July job fairs throughout Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — USPS has announced a July job fair operating for several days throughout Central Pennsylvania. The company is looking to immediately fill the positions of Rural Carrier Associates, pay $19.50 an hour, and City Carriers Assistants, which will pay 18.92 an hour. The Postal Service offers competitive...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy