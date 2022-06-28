Phone Screener Abby Announces She’s Joining Band in Nashville

Phone Screener Abby shared some exciting news on The Bobby Bones Show today (June 28). She's joining a band in Nashville!

Abby originally moved to Nashville years ago to chase her dream of being an artist. A lot of life has happened since then, but Abby still loves singing and it's a passion of hers. One of her friend's reached out and said there's a band in Nashville looking for a female lead singer. She met with the band, and she's going to do her first gig with them tomorrow. The band has two male lead singers, and Abby will be the female lead singer. Her first gig with them happens tomorrow at Ole Red in the Nashville airport . She's set to lead sing on 20 songs, and then harmonize on the rest of them.

At this point, she's not sure how much money she will make, but noted there are tips involved. She's super excited about the opportunity, especially since she gets to do it while still being involved with the show.