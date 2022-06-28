Milestones – June 28, 2022

of Henrico recently graduated with a BSA degree in Aviation Management from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology. Webb also was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

Adrienne MacMillan Fisher of Henrico recently graduated with a doctor of physical therapy in Physical Therapy from Widener University in Chester, Pa.

***

John Muldowney of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

***

Haley Gagnon of Henrico graduated May 9 with a BA in Hospitality and Tourism from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.

***

Rory Miller of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Washington College in Chestertown, Md. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

***

Emma Hester of Henrico recently graduated cum laude from York College of Pennsylvania. Hester earned a bachelor of science degree in Chemistry. She also was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

***

The following local students recently graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta: Benjamin Behevdt, Mona Dandan, Li Jun Huang, Richard Jennings and Arman Lokhandwala, of Glen Allen; and Priyansh Bhatnagar, Megan Chen, Phillip Jones, Lok Yi Lam, Matthew Layser, Nicholas Smider and Pushkar Vashishtha, of Henrico.

***

Samantha Hanczaryk, Jackson Hiatt and Saree Porter of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Hanczaryk is majoring in Intelligence & National Security Studies; Hiatt is majoring in Management Pre-Major; and Porter is majoring in Anthropology and Geography.

***

Bailey Hall and Kyhia McCray of Henrico and Madeline Schuetze of Glen Allen were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Hall, McCray and Schuetze are all majoring in Marine Science.

***

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Margaret Rooney, Camille Wood, Hayden Chewning, Catherine Wilks, Jenna Essex, Caroline Laibstain, Jacob Jarvis, Alden Geipel, Tony Pau, Rebecca Kramen, Natalie Nettemeyer, Vikram Lothe, Jesslyn Katz, Emma Gentry, Meadowe Cislo, Jane Reilly, Kelly Wyman, Lucas Hopper, Samantha Conner, Lauren Kern, Mackenna Pfeffer, Isabelle Scotti, Lindsay Rose, Abigail Lane, Anjali Suresh, Ashley Wilson, Kayla Lindvall, Sarah Richards, Teresa Yaniga, Berkeley Ayres, Erin Brubaker, Sydney Bohn, Riley Cook, McKenzie Manthorp, Angus Derrick, Aideen Canning, Hailey Samford, Elise Weisenberger and Olivia Butler, of Glen Allen; Mya Wilcox, Rachel Blouch, Brian Carroll, Isabelle Scozzaro, George Little, Megan Crews, Libbie Alexander, Alana Boykin-Carter, Jamie Sollog, Elizabeth Meeks, Isabella Riley, Emma Morrison, Mary Mumford, Lindsay Aiken, Kali Lockhart, Grace Taylor, Mary Frank, Emily Green, Christopher Hall, Thomas Moore, Sydney Wagner, Sydney Spevak, Rachel Patterson, Henry Robinson, Walker Scott, Aryanna Robinson, Samuel Davis, Delilah Orazi, Aysha Berry, Hannah Weippert, Margaret Slone, Tinsley Ratliff, Sarah Eggleston, Lee Allen, Caroline Ramey, Catherine Tate, Autumn Wenger, Hezekiah Emmanuel, Suzanne Bunce, Tiffany Padmore, Regan Berger, Jenna Sliman, Nicholas Hargrove, Hannah Williams, Meredith Peters, Aidan Fleming, Luis Gabriel Quinto, Wayland Jones, Hailey Britton and Michael Buncher, of Henrico; and Natalie Wolpert, of Sandston.

***

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Chris Konstantinidis, Michael Christensen, Benjamin Duerson, Nicolas Nettemeyer, Emily Wells, Bryan Wood, James Ellis, Liza McDaniel, Nicholas Patterson, Andrew Walko, Alexandra Pearce, Joselyne Tran, Kristen Stevens, Alyssa Charnichart, Abbigail Shelton, Rachael Stevens, Coleson Baughan, Kelly Riggan, Alexander Sedley, Sarah Wright, Dylan McFarlane, Gordon Miller, Jordan Edmunds, Kyra Gensone, Makayla Oliveira, Dakari Audain-El, Grace Johnson, Amber Roland, Ashley Powers, Hanna Cinella, Hannah Green, Alexandra Horner, Jared McBride, Minh Quan Alexander Nguyen, Lydia Sulc, Mary Davis, Amanda Livesay, Shams Manhil, Alexis Pelais, Nicole Rizer, Olivia Sigler, Bayla Yucha, Alicia Rexrode, Alina Skadra, Matthew Tiller, Tanner Katsarelis, Casey Pence, Hayden Brown, Kaitlyn Bohn, Samuel Lynch, Nicholas Noonan, Corinne Kaupa, Marko Stjepanovic, Sarah Chapman, Jacob Gooch, Anastasia Waldenmaier, Molly Milwit, Alexandra Beddard, Olivia Nguyen, Emery Hasenstab, Rachel Tan, Riley Burcher, Laura Deeb, Catherine Halstead, Samantha Renehan, Isabella Smith, Donovan Corbin, Maximilian Munoz, Bailey Glasscock, James Melia, Zoe McQuade, Alexandra Brandenberger, Brendan Abbott, Olivia Adams, Abigail Kelley and Caroline Gravely, of Glen Allen; Lauren Aleksa, Jonathan Eissenberg, Oliver Hite, Raleigh Mann, Semon Mason, Grant Gorsline, Benjamin Coates, Emmie Moore, Allison Kelley, Anna Bowles, Olivia Gilmore, Meghan O’Sullivan, Taylor Phillips, Ella Mullian, Sophie Willis, Robert Peebles, Layla Trivette, Tyler Emory, Thang Pham, Jack Williams, Caleb Booker, Corinne Martin, Charles Calhoun, Jeffrey Meck, Madeline Roever, Anna Prinz, Alexis Snead, Elijah Keyes, Katherine Becker-Mowery, Haley Kell, Jacob Zedd, Karimah Turner, Molly Burnett, Corey Coldren, Megan Fair, Allie Luxton, Landon Rutledge, Alexander Pegram, Andrew Gilbert, Khaled Elshazly, Philip Rambaran, Arabella Spruill, Sarah Carrington, Peyton O’Donnell, Frances McCoy, Mary Curry, John Mairs, Rachel Holtz, Nancy Kerner, Jack Orsi, Reilly Phelps, John Fergusson, Benjamin Gofton, Mason Jett, Abigail McCormick, Holden Winoker, Sattie Sanderson, Riley Harper, Sabrina Simmons, Brianna Thweatt, Amanda Strong, Ava Oberleitner, Destiny Harris, Gabrielle Gauldin, Isabel Doppenberg, Isabelle Dahlinger, Joshua Gunn, Danilo Lemaic, Elizabeth Vinson, Joaquin Dela Cruz, Ariel Wyant, Callen McFadden, John Rowe, Gabriella Smallwood, Bridgette White, David Andrews, Sally Mumford, Carter Reid, Louis Killius, Bryson Parsons, Maeve Summers, Kathryn Chamberlin, Ann Goldschmidt, Molly O’Keefe, Bennett Gravely, Clara Swartz, Alexandra Cornwell, Mia Owens, Chelsea Dabney, Carol-Ann Moore, Aiden Ginn, Colleen Gray, Jill Gomes, Jordan Barnes, Grace Metzger, Aidan Milby, Christian Ellis, Elizabeth Payne, Anna Hensley Sylvia, Elizabeth Craig, Andrew Hess, Emma Griffith, Diamond Williams, Emmarie Armstrong, Catherine Barksdale, Nicole Carson and Grace Moncure, of Henrico; and Mitchell Majzer, Charlotte Wilder and Amanda Taylor, of Sandston.