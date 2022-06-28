ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jan. 6 committee to hold surprise hearing; These Ariz. towns are questioning census counts; Phoenix pizzeria is one of the world's best

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkOxv_0gOPrc1900

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 , breach of the Capitol has kept the topic and witnesses for its next meeting under wraps .

Millions of dollars in Arizona are allocated based on the census . Some cities and towns are worried that their populations weren't counted right .

Three Arizona restaurants Pizzeria Bianco , Pomo Pizzeria and Craft 64 — earned spots on an Italian organization's list of best in the country .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny with a high near 107 degrees. A slight chance of thunderstorms at night, with a low near 89 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this day in 1919, the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) was signed in France, ending the First World War.
  • In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
  • In 1994, President Bill Clinton became the first chief executive in U.S. history to set up a personal legal defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.
  • In 2013, the four plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.
  • In 2012, The Affordable Care Act narrowly survived, 5-4, an election-year battle at the U.S. Supreme Court with the improbable help of conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. Attorney General Eric Holder became the first sitting Cabinet member held in contempt of Congress, a rebuke pushed by Republicans seeking to unearth the facts behind a bungled gun-tracking operation known as Fast and Furious. (The vote was 255-67, with more than 100 Democrats boycotting.) Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jan. 6 committee to hold surprise hearing; These Ariz. towns are questioning census counts; Phoenix pizzeria is one of the world's best

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These GOP congressional candidates took COVID-19 relief money; Gilbert's newest development project; These Valley restaurants have closed

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Two Republicans running for the House of Representatives, Eli Crane and Juan Ciscomani, took PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, called the Gilmore, includes 194,000 square feet of new commercial development along with about...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ businesses pledge profits to abortion funds; GOP candidates for governor set for televised debate; What to do in the Valley for July 4th

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, some local businesses started fundraisers and pledged profits to Arizona abortion funds. Arizona PBS will broadcast a debate among the four remaining GOP candidates for governor...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Salon

Despite video evidence, Republicans rush to defend GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour on eve of riot

On Wednesday, the January 6 committee released bombshell footage revealing that Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., may have provided a Capitol tour just ahead of the insurrection to a man who appears to have participated in that very insurrection, lending more credence to the Democratic-backed claim that the GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours before the insurgency was carried out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Katie Holmes
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona PBS removes Republic moderator from debate after objection from Kari Lake campaign

An Arizona Republic reporter was removed as a moderator from Wednesday's debate among Republican candidates for governor after the Kari Lake campaign complained about the reporter's participation. Arizona PBS, which is broadcasting the debate on Channel 8 at 5 p.m., notified The Republic late Wednesday morning that political reporter Stacey Barchenger would no longer serve as...
ARIZONA STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Capitol Riot Panel Promises New Evidence At Surprise Tuesday Hearing

A U.S. congressional committee plans to reveal new evidence about the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters at a public hearing on Tuesday it hastily announced a mere 24 hours earlier. The House of Representatives committee, investigating the first attempt to prevent the peaceful...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Census#Politics State#Craft 64#Italian#Americans#The U S Supreme Court
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In only televised debate, Republican candidates for Arizona governor mostly take aim at one another

Arizona’s four Republican candidates for governor met onstage Wednesday in the only televised debate of the primary election in what amounted to an hourlong throw down between the candidates. The back-and-forth, near-constant interruptions and din of candidates speaking over one another prompted one — Kari Lake — to quip at one point: “I feel like we're on an 'SNL' skit here.” ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Democratic governor candidate Marco López’s brilliant 'pardons for abortions' idea

Marco López, a Democratic candidate for governor of Arizona, in a brilliant if-you-can’t-beat-‘em-join-‘em campaign move, promised to steal a page from Donald Trump’s political corruption handbook and use it in a way that protects reproductive freedom rather than absolves criminals. During his presidency Trump used his power to pardon as a way to please...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Brnovich: Territorial-era ban on abortions in Arizona is the law of the land, not 15-week ban

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich believes a 158-year-old territorial law that mandates prison time for abortion providers is the governing law in the state and that a separate measure barring abortions after 15 weeks won't supersede it. In a statement on Twitter, Brnovich said he would set aside an injunction the state Court of Appeals put...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Here's what Arizona's congressional delegation is saying about the Supreme Court's 'Remain in Mexico' ruling

The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to allow President Joe Biden's administration to end the Trump-era  "Remain in Mexico" policy drew outrage Thursday from Arizona's congressional Republicans and applause from the state's Democrats. Also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the "Remain in Mexico" program, which started in 2019, mandated that certain people applying for asylum in the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border would have to stay in Mexico while their cases were processed.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

State's top nonprofit and philanthropic organizations merging for greater impact

Arizona's leading nonprofit and philanthropic associations are merging with the goal of having a larger impact within the community. After nearly two years of discussions, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum are expected to finalize their merger by August. The Phoenix-based groups will integrate in phases during the next 12 months.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy