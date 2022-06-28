Jan. 6 committee to hold surprise hearing; These Ariz. towns are questioning census counts; Phoenix pizzeria is one of the world's best

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 , breach of the Capitol has kept the topic and witnesses for its next meeting under wraps .

Millions of dollars in Arizona are allocated based on the census . Some cities and towns are worried that their populations weren't counted right .

Three Arizona restaurants — Pizzeria Bianco , Pomo Pizzeria and Craft 64 — earned spots on an Italian organization's list of best in the country .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny with a high near 107 degrees. A slight chance of thunderstorms at night, with a low near 89 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this day in 1919, the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) was signed in France, ending the First World War.

In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton became the first chief executive in U.S. history to set up a personal legal defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.

In 2013, the four plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.

In 2012, The Affordable Care Act narrowly survived, 5-4, an election-year battle at the U.S. Supreme Court with the improbable help of conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. Attorney General Eric Holder became the first sitting Cabinet member held in contempt of Congress, a rebuke pushed by Republicans seeking to unearth the facts behind a bungled gun-tracking operation known as Fast and Furious. (The vote was 255-67, with more than 100 Democrats boycotting.) Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage.

