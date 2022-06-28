ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: 46 People Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas

By J. Bachelor
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sSI2_0gOPqUwQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwQYS_0gOPqUwQ00

Source: Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty

Tragedy that hits close to home.

According to reports, forty-six people were found dead and more than a dozen others were hospitalized after being found in a tractor-trailer rig Monday evening on a backroad in San Antonio. A passerby called 911 after hearing cries for help coming from inside the trailer, which had been left abandoned.

The finding may prove to be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to enter the United States from Mexico over the past several decades.

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man killed crossing the highway

SAN ANTONIO — A late night accident on the 8000 block of I-35 leaves one man dead. It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Zarzamora exit on the south side. Police say a 50-year-old man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a van. That...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at Amazon Delivery Station, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio Police Department. At 10:34 a.m. on June 27, police responded to the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed in shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed on the West Side. The office said Fabrizzio Rivera, 30, was shot multiple times just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, not far from South Brazos and Guadalupe streets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Dead Inside#Tractor#Accident
KSAT 12

Stretch of I-10 shut down after deadly midday crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police closed down a stretch of Interstate 10 East on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pickup truck. A spokesperson with SAPD said two people in a truck pulled over to the center median after experiencing an issue with their vehicle.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
ALAMO, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Teenager dies from multiple gunshot wounds on San Antonio’s North side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager on a North side street. It was just before 10 P.M. Wednesday when officers responded to a call for shots fired. As they arrived on the scene they could hear more gunshots...
cw39.com

Two kangaroos fisticuffs at San Antonio Zoo caught on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas, on June 14. This footage, filmed by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: “Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy