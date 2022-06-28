Podcast: We're Talking About the Fightins

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
The Inside the Phillies gang takes a look back on the last week in Philadelphia Phillies baseball.

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, and Leo Morgenstern discuss Bryce Harper's injury and what the Phillies must do to succeed in his absence, a possible trade at the deadline involving Alec Bohm, our love for Matt Vierling, and much more!

NBC Sports

Doctor explains Harper injury, details return timeline

Bryce Harper's broken left thumb, suffered last week vs. the Padres, is threatening to put a serious halt to the Phillies' playoff push. Harper was in the middle of another MVP-level season with the Phils despite playing through an elbow injury, but he's expected to miss somewhere in the neighborhood of six weeks according to a report Tuesday from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB

All-Star finalists announced on MLB Network

On the balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. The races to decide the American League and National League All-Star starters from the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot are just getting started. The top two vote-getters at each position, including designated hitter, and...
MLB

Braves lead league in cheesesteaks eaten

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Consuming cheesesteaks within the visitors' clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park has been something Major League players have looked forward to for many years. So with the Braves in town this week, there was reason to ask which team consumes the most cheesesteaks every year.
