ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Help a Loved One Accept Their Mental Illness

By Reviewed by Michelle Quirk
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who don't understand they have a mental illness have anosognosia. Anosognosia affects treatment capacity and can be seen physically in brain scans. To combat anosognosia, don't judge or put people in a box. Try to speak about symptoms instead. Many people ask me how they can get their...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 8

Related
psychologytoday.com

7 Signs of Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a socially destructive Cluster B personality disorder. Individuals with ASPD manipulate others to get what they want. ASPD cannot be diagnosed until age 18; the symptoms may begin to lessen after age 40. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) affects approximately .2% to just over 3% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Woman, 25, stunned to discover her ‘depression and chronic exhaustion’ was genetic heart failure

A residential support worker who was so exhausted and breathless she had to lie down in a car park before a funeral discovered her “depression” was in fact severe heart failure brought on by a faulty gene.When Katie Denial, 32, saw her weight balloon by a staggering 6st in just four months soon after her eight year relationship ended  – despite joining a slimming club with the intention of getting a “revenge body” after her break-up – her doctor suspected she was comfort-eating because of depression due to heartbreak.Katie, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, could not shift the excess weight, was...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder

As a survivor with both lived and professional experience of dissociative identity disorder, DID, there are a few things I wish people understood. Life with DID is hard, very hard. When you are managing life with multiple parts, there can be competing needs among those parts. What to wear, who to spend time with, career choices, and identifying which parts are responsible for which aspects of daily living (getting ready, taking care of grocery shopping, going to work). One part may pay the bills while another part may have no awareness that a bill is even due, especially early in the recovery process. Living with DID can be exhausting and while DID systems should never be compared, there are some aspects of daily life where we can all relate.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Exhibit A#Traumatic Brain Injury#Schizoaffective Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#The Science Of Anoso
psychologytoday.com

The Common Effects of Complex Relational Trauma

"Relational trauma" is a term used to describe the aftermath of abuse, neglect, maltreatment, or abandonment within a relationship. Experiencing childhood abandonment can affect how a person sees themselves and the type of relationship they believe they "deserve." Adults who experienced childhood relational trauma commonly trace the origins of their...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffPost

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Stress. Anxiety. Noisy neighbors. Blanket-hogging partners. With the list of things that can disturb a person’s sleep being more of a scroll, it’s no wonder an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by sleep-related problems, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association. Included on that list...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

“You should always sleep alone”, Doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep and it warns about the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health

In a video, posted on his social media account, the doctor explains why couples should always sleep alone. The famous doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep. The medical professional also warns couples of the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health. Couples, who have tried sleeping apart, told the doctor that it really did help their relationship survive. In the video, the doctor also explains that a lack of sleep can have a serious physical and psychological impact.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

10 Twisted Things Narcissists Say to Get You Back

When a narcissist wants you back, they might stop at nothing to hook you into a relationship with them. Before you know it, all the hard work you put into leaving your partner seems to be going down the drain. The good news is that once you know the most...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy