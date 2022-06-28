ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypoxia-induced LncRNA DACT3-AS1 upregulates PKM2 to promote metastasis in hepatocellular carcinoma through the HDAC2/FOXA3 pathway

By Liyan Wang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Growing evidence has revealed that hypoxia is involved in multiple stages of cancer development. However, there are limited reports on the effects of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression under hypoxia. The main purposes of this study were to analyze the...

Nature.com

Non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in colorectal cancer: a review of clinical studies

Colorectal cancer (CRC) chemoprevention is an area of interest. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are anti-inflammatory agents which have been identified as cancer chemoprevention agents given that inflammation is thought to contribute to tumorigenesis. Most studies have demonstrated that the NSAID, aspirin, plays a beneficial role in the prevention of CRC and colonic adenomas. Non-aspirin NSAIDs (NA-NSAIDs) have also been studied in CRC chemoprevention. There is increasing literature around their role in pre-cancerous polyp prevention and in decreasing CRC incidence and CRC-related outcomes in certain high-risk subgroups. However, the use of NA-NSAIDs may be accompanied by increased risks of toxicity. Further studies are required to establish the associations between concurrent aspirin and NA-NSAID use, and CRC-related outcomes.
