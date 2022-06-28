Hybridisation chain reaction-based visualisation and screening for lncRNA profiles in clear-cell renal-cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a kidney cancer that is originated from the lined proximal convoluted tubule, and its major histological subtype is clear cell RCC (ccRCC). This study aimed to retrospectively analyze single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database, to explore the correlation among the evolution of tumor microenvironment (TME), clinical outcomes, and potential immunotherapeutic responses in combination with bulk RNA-seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, and to construct a differentiation-related genes (DRG)-based prognostic risk signature (PRS) and a nomogram to predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. First, scRNA-seq data of ccRCC samples were systematically analyzed, and three subsets with distinct differentiation trajectories were identified. Then, ccRCC samples from TCGA database were divided into four DRG-based molecular subtypes, and it was revealed that the molecular subtypes were significantly correlated with prognosis, clinicopathological features, TME, and the expression levels of immune checkpoint genes (ICGs). A DRG-based PRS was constructed, and it was an independent prognostic factor, which could well predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. Finally, we constructed a prognostic nomogram based on the PRS and clinicopathological characteristics, which exhibited a high accuracy and a robust predictive performance. This study highlighted the significance of trajectory differentiation of ccRCC cells and TME evolution in predicting clinical outcomes and potential immunotherapeutic responses of ccRCC patients, and the nomogram provided an intuitive and accurate method for predicting the prognosis of such patients.

