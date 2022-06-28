ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hybridisation chain reaction-based visualisation and screening for lncRNA profiles in clear-cell renal-cell carcinoma

By Ryohei Kufukihara
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysis of long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) localisation at both the tissue and subcellular levels can provide important insights into the cell types that are important for their function. Methods. By applying new fluorescent in situ hybridisation technique called hybridisation chain reaction (HCR), we achieved a high-throughput lncRNA visualisation and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A biosensing system employing nanowell microelectrode arrays to record the intracellular potential of a single cardiomyocyte

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Electrophysiological recording is a widely used method to investigate cardiovascular pathology, pharmacology and developmental biology. Microelectrode arrays record the electrical potential of cells in a minimally invasive and high-throughput way. However, commonly used microelectrode arrays primarily employ planar microelectrodes and cannot work in applications that require a recording of the intracellular action potential of a single cell. In this study, we proposed a novel measuring method that is able to record the intracellular action potential of a single cardiomyocyte by using a nanowell patterned microelectrode array (NWMEA). The NWMEA consists of five nanoscale wells at the center of each circular planar microelectrode. Biphasic pulse electroporation was applied to the NWMEA to penetrate the cardiomyocyte membrane, and the intracellular action potential was continuously recorded. The intracellular potential recording of cardiomyocytes by the NWMEA measured a potential signal with a higher quality (213.76"‰Â±"‰25.85%), reduced noise root-mean-square (~33%), and higher signal-to-noise ratio (254.36"‰Â±"‰12.61%) when compared to those of the extracellular recording. Compared to previously reported nanopillar microelectrodes, the NWMEA could ensure single cell electroporation and acquire high-quality action potential of cardiomyocytes with reduced fabrication processes. This NWMEA-based biosensing system is a promising tool to record the intracellular action potential of a single cell to broaden the usage of microelectrode arrays in electrophysiological investigation.
CHINA
Nature.com

Subretinal drusenoid deposits as a biomarker of age-related macular degeneration progression via reduction of the choroidal vascularity index

This study aimed to analyse the role of the choroid in early age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by analysing choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in pure cohorts of patients with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) or conventional drusen (CD). Subjects/Methods. This was an observational cross-sectional study. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination and multimodal imaging including...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of a differentiation-related prognostic nomogram based on single-cell RNA sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a kidney cancer that is originated from the lined proximal convoluted tubule, and its major histological subtype is clear cell RCC (ccRCC). This study aimed to retrospectively analyze single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database, to explore the correlation among the evolution of tumor microenvironment (TME), clinical outcomes, and potential immunotherapeutic responses in combination with bulk RNA-seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, and to construct a differentiation-related genes (DRG)-based prognostic risk signature (PRS) and a nomogram to predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. First, scRNA-seq data of ccRCC samples were systematically analyzed, and three subsets with distinct differentiation trajectories were identified. Then, ccRCC samples from TCGA database were divided into four DRG-based molecular subtypes, and it was revealed that the molecular subtypes were significantly correlated with prognosis, clinicopathological features, TME, and the expression levels of immune checkpoint genes (ICGs). A DRG-based PRS was constructed, and it was an independent prognostic factor, which could well predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. Finally, we constructed a prognostic nomogram based on the PRS and clinicopathological characteristics, which exhibited a high accuracy and a robust predictive performance. This study highlighted the significance of trajectory differentiation of ccRCC cells and TME evolution in predicting clinical outcomes and potential immunotherapeutic responses of ccRCC patients, and the nomogram provided an intuitive and accurate method for predicting the prognosis of such patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Investigating the role of heat shock protein 47 in fibrosis in Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are chronic inflammatory disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that share similar genetic risk factors. However, while fibrotic stricture of the intestine is a major characteristic of CD; it is rarely observed in UC. Deposition of collagen in the extracellular matrix contributes to the formation of fibrotic strictures in CD, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the present study, we found that heat shock protein 47 (HSP47), a stress-response protein that acts as a molecular chaperone during the processing and secretion of collagen, expressed in the intestinal tissue from patients with CD. Serum HSP47 levels and anti-HSP47 antibody titers were significantly higher in patients with CD than in those with UC. Furthermore, anti-HSP47 antibody levels correlated significantly with fibrosis in CD. In addition, HSP47 inhibition significantly suppressed collagen production in fibroblasts in vitro. These findings suggest that HSP47 is a biomarker for differentiating fibrotic from non-fibrotic forms of CD. Additionally, we propose that HSP47 could be a potential target for treating fibrosis in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Science And Technology#Carcinoma#Visualisation#Research Ethics#Hotair#Cdkn2b#Hcr
Nature.com

Relation between dry eye and myopia based on tear film breakup time, higher order aberration, choroidal thickness, and axial length

The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between dry eye disease (DED) and myopia by evaluating higher order aberrations (HOAs) and choroidal thickness (CT). We recruited 72 myopic children with DED symptoms (mean age 12.8Â years), measured the tear film breakup time (TBUT), corneal/intraocular/total ocular HOAs, CT, and axial length (AL), administered lifestyle questionnaires, and evaluated the relationships among TBUT, HOAs, CT, and AL. The TBUT was correlated significantly with the corneal HOAs and intraocular HOAs but not with the total ocular HOAs. Multiple regression analyses showed that the AL was associated significantly with the TBUT (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.067, P"‰="‰0.004), the intraocular HOAs, and total ocular HOAs but not with the corneal HOAs. The CT was associated significantly with the TBUT and AL (Î²"‰="‰9.15 and âˆ’ 7.85, respectively; P"‰<"‰0.001 and"‰="‰0.01, respectively). Our data suggested the association between DED and myopia might be independent of the HOAs. We showed that the TBUT was associated with the CT, which is related to the AL. Because the parasympathetic nervous system affects the lacrimal glands and CT, the parasympathetic nervous system might be a common upstream factor in the association between DED and myopia.
HEALTH
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer cells spread aggressively during sleep

The deadly spread of cancer occurs predominantly during sleep, as revealed by an analysis of migrating human tumour cells in the bloodstream. What are the implications of this finding for the treatment of cancer?. Harrison Ball 0 &. Harrison Ball is in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Rogel Cancer Center,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
POZ

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Inflammation

The effects of COVID-19 can persist long after the initial symptoms of the illness are gone. These effects, called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), can include brain fog, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Long COVID—when symptoms last weeks or months after the acute infection has passed—affects about 2.5% of COVID patients. While patients who were hospitalized are more susceptible, even those with mild cases can experience Long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Deeper insights into long-term survival heterogeneity of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients using integrative individual- and group-level transcriptome network analyses

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is categorized as the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. However, its predictive markers for long-term survival are not well known. It is interesting to delineate individual-specific perturbed genes when comparing long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) PDAC survivors and integrate individual- and group-based transcriptome profiling. Using a discovery cohort of 19 PDAC patients from CHU-LiÃ¨ge (Belgium), we first performed differential gene expression analysis comparing LT to ST survivor. Second, we adopted systems biology approaches to obtain clinically relevant gene modules. Third, we created individual-specific perturbation profiles. Furthermore, we used Degree-Aware disease gene prioritizing (DADA) method to develop PDAC disease modules; Network-based Integration of Multi-omics Data (NetICS) to integrate group-based and individual-specific perturbed genes in relation to PDAC LT survival. We identified 173 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in ST and LT survivors and five modules (including 38 DEGs) showing associations to clinical traits. Validation of DEGs in the molecular lab suggested a role of REG4 and TSPAN8 in PDAC survival. Via NetICS and DADA, we identified various known oncogenes such as CUL1 and TGFB1. Our proposed analytic workflow shows the advantages of combining clinical and omics data as well as individual- and group-level transcriptome profiling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 intra-host recombination during superinfection with Alpha and Epsilon variants in New York City

Recombination is an evolutionary process by which many pathogens generate diversity and acquire novel functions. Although a common occurrence during coronavirus replication, detection of recombination is only feasible when genetically distinct viruses contemporaneously infect the same host. Here, we identify an instance of SARS-CoV-2 superinfection, whereby an individual was infected with two distinct viral variants: Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Epsilon (B.1.429). This superinfection was first noted when an Alpha genome sequence failed to exhibit the classic S gene target failure behavior used to track this variant. Full genome sequencing from four independent extracts reveals that Alpha variant alleles comprise around 75% of the genomes, whereas the Epsilon variant alleles comprise around 20% of the sample. Further investigation reveals the presence of numerous recombinant haplotypes spanning the genome, specifically in the spike, nucleocapsid, and ORF 8 coding regions. These findings support the potential for recombination to reshape SARS-CoV-2 genetic diversity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer suppressor or promoter, which is mainly dependent on SIX3's influence on the signal pathways that promote or inhibit cancer in cells. The low expression of SIX3 in most malignant tumors was confirmed by detailed studies, which could promote the cell cycle, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. The recovery or upregulation of SIX3 expression to suppress cancer is closely related to the direct or indirect inhibition of the Wnt pathway. However, in some malignancies, such as esophageal cancer and gastric cancer, SIX3 is a tumor-promoting factor, and repressing SIX3 improves patients' prognosis. This review introduces the research progress of SIX3 in tumors and gives a comprehensive analysis, intending to explain why SIX3 plays different roles in different cancers and provide new cancer therapy strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease: optic nerve head swelling, ocular blood flow and retinal oxygen metabolism

To investigate the association of optic nerve head (ONH) swelling in the acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) disease with blood flow velocity in the choroid and ONH and oxygen saturation and diameter of retinal vessels. Methods. In this prospective study, 25 patients (50 eyes) were studied. Thirteen patients (26...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy