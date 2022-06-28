ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

By Tian-Liang Ma
Nature.com
 2 days ago

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

CHREBP suppresses gastric cancer progression via the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that carbohydrate response element binding protein (CHREBP) has a crucial function in tumor pathology. In this study, we found CHREBP downregulation in gastric cancer (GC) tissues, and CHREBP was determined to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC. The downregulation of CHREBP promoted cell proliferation and inhibited apoptosis. Moreover, the level of cyclin D1 was significantly correlated with CHREBP expression in GC and paracancerous normal samples. In addition, CHREBP transcriptionally inhibited cyclin D1 expression in GC cells. Tumor suppressor activity of CHREBP could be affected by the upregulation of cyclin D1. In summary, CHREBP was found to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC and to influence GC growth and apoptosis via targeting the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

GREM1 is required to maintain cellular heterogeneity in pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) shows pronounced epithelial and mesenchymal cancer cell populations1,2,3,4. Cellular heterogeneity in PDAC is an important feature in disease subtype specification3,4,5, but how distinct PDAC subpopulations interact, and the molecular mechanisms that underlie PDAC cell fate decisions, are incompletely understood. Here we identify the BMP inhibitor GREM16,7 as a key regulator of cellular heterogeneity in pancreatic cancer in human and mouse. Grem1 inactivation in established PDAC in miceÂ resulted in a direct conversion of epithelial into mesenchymal PDAC cells within days, suggesting that persistent GREM1 activity is required to maintain the epithelial PDAC subpopulations. By contrast, Grem1 overexpression caused an almost complete 'epithelialization' of highly mesenchymal PDAC, indicating that high GREM1 activity is sufficient to revert the mesenchymal fate of PDAC cells. Mechanistically, Grem1 was highly expressed in mesenchymal PDAC cells and inhibited the expression of the epithelial"“mesenchymal transition transcription factors Snai1 (also known as Snail) and Snai2 (also known as Slug) in the epithelial cell compartment, therefore restricting epithelial"“mesenchymal plasticity. Thus, constant suppression of BMP activity is essential to maintain epithelial PDAC cells, indicating that the maintenance of the cellular heterogeneity of pancreatic cancer requires continuous paracrine signalling elicited by a single soluble factor.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Gastric Cancer#Esophageal Cancer#Six3#Journal
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Myeloma vs. Leukemia: What Are the Differences?

Multiple myeloma and leukemia are cancers that both start in blood cells, but they are two very different forms of cancer. Myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow, specifically the plasma cells. Leukemia also is a cancer of bone marrow and stems from one of the two main groups of young white blood cell types, lymphocytes or myelocytes precursors. There are different types of leukemia, depending on which cells are affected.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That the Effects of COVID-19 Infection Can Remain for at Least 1 Year

Even after one year, the effects of COVID-19 contamination on the thyroid gland are still present. According to a recent study by Dr. Ilaria Muller and colleagues at the University of Milan in Italy, severe COVID-19 disease impacts thyroid function via a variety of mechanisms. The researchers tracked individuals with thyroid dysfunction associated with COVID-19 illness for a year in order to better characterize such thyroid involvement and track its progression over time. During moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease the occurrence of thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) plays an important role in thyroid dysfunction, in addition to other well-known mechanisms mainly acting on the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis. The hormone imbalance is usually mild but increases in severe cases of COVID-19. Their study was presented during the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is genetic risk of ADHD mediated via dopaminergic mechanism? A study of functional connectivity in ADHD and pharmacologically challenged healthy volunteers with a genetic risk profile

Recent GWAS allow us to calculate polygenic risk scores for ADHD. At the imaging level, resting-state fMRI analyses have given us valuable insights into changes in connectivity patterns in ADHD patients. However, no study has yet attempted to combine these two different levels of investigation. For this endeavor, we used a dopaminergic challenge fMRI study (L-DOPA) in healthy participants who were genotyped for their ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, and body height polygenic risk score (PRS) and compared results with a study comparing ADHD patients and healthy controls. Our objective was to evaluate how L-DOPA-induced changes of reward-system-related FC are dependent on the individual polygenic risk score. FMRI imaging was used to evaluate resting-state functional connectivity (FC) of targeted subcortical structures in 27 ADHD patients and matched controls. In a second study, we evaluated the effect of ADHD and non-ADHD PRS in a L-DOPA-based pharmaco-fMRI-challenge in 34 healthy volunteers. The functional connectivity between the putamen and parietal lobe was decreased in ADHD patients. In healthy volunteers, the FC between putamen and parietal lobe was lower in ADHD high genetic risk participants. This direction of connectivity was reversed during L-DOPA challenge. Further findings are described for other dopaminergic subcortical structures. The FC between the putamen and the attention network showed the most consistent change in patients as well as in high-risk participants. Our results suggest that FC of the dorsal attention network is altered in adult ADHD as well as in healthy controls with higher genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Check for Ovarian Cancer?

Detecting ovarian cancer in its early stages is challenging because the ovaries are small structures, located deep within the abdomen and the symptoms are similar to those of other conditions. Moreover, ovarian cancer may not show any significant symptoms in its early stages. Ovarian cancer often goes undiagnosed until it has spread within the pelvis and abdomen.
CANCER
Nature.com

Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how Duchenne muscular dystrophy causes heart rhythm problems

Abnormalities in the proteins responsible for transmitting electrical signals in the heart likely cause abnormal heart rhythms in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), shows a study published in eLife. The results help explain why as many as 60% of patients with DMD have potentially life-threatening heart rhythm abnormalities. They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nature.com

Non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in colorectal cancer: a review of clinical studies

Colorectal cancer (CRC) chemoprevention is an area of interest. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are anti-inflammatory agents which have been identified as cancer chemoprevention agents given that inflammation is thought to contribute to tumorigenesis. Most studies have demonstrated that the NSAID, aspirin, plays a beneficial role in the prevention of CRC and colonic adenomas. Non-aspirin NSAIDs (NA-NSAIDs) have also been studied in CRC chemoprevention. There is increasing literature around their role in pre-cancerous polyp prevention and in decreasing CRC incidence and CRC-related outcomes in certain high-risk subgroups. However, the use of NA-NSAIDs may be accompanied by increased risks of toxicity. Further studies are required to establish the associations between concurrent aspirin and NA-NSAID use, and CRC-related outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

The metabolism of 1,25(OH)D in clinical and experimental kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) results in calcitriol deficiency and altered vitamin D metabolism. The objective of this study was to assess the 24-hydroxylation-mediated metabolism of 25(OH)D3 and 1,25(OH)2D3 in a cross-sectional analysis of participants with a range of kidney function assessed by precise measured GFR (mGFR) (N"‰="‰143) and in rats with the induction and progression of experimental kidney disease. Vitamin D metabolites were assessed with LC"“MS/MS. Circulating measures of 24-hydroxylation of 25(OH)D3 (24,25(OH)2D3:25(OH)D3) precisely decreased according to mGFR in humans and progressively in rats with developing CKD. In contrast, the 1,24,25(OH)3D3: 1,25(OH)2D3 vitamin D metabolite ratio increased in humans as the mGFR decreased and in rats with the induction and progression of CKD. Human participants taking cholecalciferol had higher circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3, despite no increase of 1,25(OH)2D3. This first report of circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3 in the setting of CKD provides novel insight into the uniquely altered vitamin D metabolism in this setting. A better understanding of the uniquely dysfunctional catabolic vitamin D profile in CKD may guide more effective treatment strategies. The potential that 24-hydroxylated products have biological activity of is an important area of future research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Finger Movement Recognition via High-Density Electromyography of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Hand Muscles

Surface electromyography (sEMG) is commonly used to observe the motor neuronal activity within muscle fibers. However, decoding dexterous body movements from sEMG signals is still quite challenging. In this paper, we present a high-density sEMG (HD-sEMG) signal database that comprises simultaneously recorded sEMG signals of intrinsic and extrinsic hand muscles. Specifically, twenty able-bodied participants performed 12 finger movements under two paces and three arm postures. HD-sEMG signals were recorded with a 64-channel high-density grid placed on the back of hand and an 8-channel armband around the forearm. Also, a data-glove was used to record the finger joint angles. Synchronisation and reproducibility of the data collection from the HD-sEMG and glove sensors were ensured. The collected data samples were further employed for automated recognition of dexterous finger movements. The introduced dataset offers a new perspective to study the synergy between the intrinsic and extrinsic hand muscles during dynamic finger movements. As this dataset was collected from multiple participants, it also provides a resource for exploring generalized models for finger movement decoding.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Impact on outcomes of mixed chimerism of bone marrow CD34+ sorted cells after matched or haploidentical allogeneic stem cell transplantation for myeloid malignancies

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (Allo-HSCT), proposed to patients with high-risk myeloid malignancies, may ultimately fail because of disease relapse. Bone marrow (BM) CD34+ cells in Allo-HSCT recipients can be either re-emerging recipient malignant cells or donor cells attesting of hematopoietic reconstitution. In this context, investigating donor/recipient chimerism in the population of BM CD34+ sorted cells (BM-CD34+SC) was performed in 261 Allo-HSCT recipients (matched n"‰="‰145, haploidentical n"‰="‰65, matched unrelated n"‰="‰51) with myeloid malignancies. BM-CD34+SC chimerism was compared to that of whole peripheral blood (PB) cells as well as other Allo-HSCT-related parameters, and impact on relapse and survival was assessed. Thresholds of 98% donor cells for PB and 90% for BM-CD34+SC were found to allow relapse prediction. This was completed by the application of machine learning tools to explore the predictive value of these parameters in multidimensional models with repeated iterations. BM-CD34+SC mixed chimerism stood out with all these methods as the most robust predictor of relapse with a significant impact on disease-free and overall survivals even after haploidentical Allo-HSCT and/or PTCY administration. This marker therefore appears to be of great interest for the decision of preemptive treatment to avoid post-transplant relapse.
CANCER
Nature.com

CircRNA-3302 promotes endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition via sponging miR-135b-5p to enhance KIT expression in Kawasaki disease

Endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT) is implicated in myofibroblast-like cell-mediated damage to coronary artery wall of Kawasaki disease (KD) patients, which subsequently increases the risk of coronary artery aneurysm. Many circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to be associated with cardiovascular diseases. However, the roles and underlying molecular mechanism of circRNAs in KD-associated EndMT remains indefinite. In this research, we screened out circRNA-3302 from human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) treated by sera from healthy controls (HCs) or KD patients via circRNA sequencing (circRNA-seq). In addition, circRNA-3302 upregulation was verified in endothelial cells stimulated by KD serum and pathological KD mice modeled with Candida albicans cell wall extracts (CAWS). Moreover, in vitro experiments demonstrated that overexpression of circRNA-3302 could markedly induce EndMT, and silencing of circRNA-3302 significantly alleviated KD serum-mediated EndMT. To further explore the molecular mechanisms of circRNA-3302 inducing EndMT, RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), a dual-luciferase reporter system, nuclear and extra-nuclear RNA isolation, RT-qPCR and Western blot analyses and so on, were utilized. Our data demonstrated that circRNA-3302 contributed to the KD-associated EndMT via sponging miR-135b-5p to enhance KIT expression. Collectively, our results imply that circRNA-3302 plays an important role in KD-associated EndMT, providing new insights into minimizing the risks of developing coronary artery aneurysms.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of genetic variants with patient reported quality of life and pain experience in patients in the UK NCRI Myeloma X Relapse [Intensive]) trial; an exploratory study

The Myeloma X trial provided a platform to explore genetics in relation to systematic assessment of patient-reported outcomes at key points during salvage treatment in multiple myeloma (MM) patients. Blood DNA was obtained in 191 subjects for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping. By univariable analysis, the non-coding rs2562456 SNP, upstream of LINC00664, was associated with several relevant pain and health-related quality-of-life (HRQoL) scores at 100 days after allocation to consolidation with autologous stem cell transplantation or weekly cyclophosphamide. Presence of the minor (C) allele was associated with lower pain interference (p"‰="‰0.014) and HRQoL pain (p"‰="‰0.003), and higher HRQoL global health status (p"‰="‰0.011) and physical functioning (p"‰="‰0.007). These effects were not modified by treatment arm and were no longer significant at 6 months. Following induction therapy, the rs13361160 SNP near the CCT5 and FAM173B genes was associated with higher global health (p"‰="‰0.027) and physical functioning (p"‰="‰0.013). This exploratory study supports associations between subjective parameters in MM with SNPs previously identified in genome-wide association studies of pain. Conversely, SNPs in candidate genes involved in opioid and transporter pathways showed no effect. Further studies are warranted in well-defined cancer populations, and potentially assisted by whole genome sequencing with germline analysis in routine diagnostics in haematological cancers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy