CHICAGO — The “Walking Man” has improved and is now in fair condition over a month after someone set him on fire, hospital personnel said Friday. It was once feared Joseph Kromelis — a 75-year-old man known for walking Downtown — would die from burns on more than 50 percent of his body after the attack. But his condition went from critical to serious last week, and he now has been upgraded to fair, a Stroger Hospital spokesperson said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO