Environment

WEATHER- Blue Skies Shinin’ On Me

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

For the end of June, not a bad day today. Still watching the extended to see how your 4th of July is going to pan out as a disturbance is forecasted to come through.

But for today:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Community Policy