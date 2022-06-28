WEATHER- Blue Skies Shinin’ On Me

For the end of June, not a bad day today. Still watching the extended to see how your 4th of July is going to pan out as a disturbance is forecasted to come through.

But for today:

Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

