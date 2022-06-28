ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won't be Delayed by Construction

Lane Closures Halted for Independence Day Holiday

Monday, June 27, 2022 | 09:57am

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.  While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.  Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic . Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Cheatham County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” […] The post While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee

New initiative educates students about pollination and pollinator species The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is announcing a series of animated, educational videos about pollination and pollinator species featuring narrator Polli the Tennessee Bee. These episodes educate children about the process of pollination, its importance, and the pollinator species native to Tennessee. The initial three […] The post TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle […] The post WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown

UPDATE: BJ Brown, the subject of the Blue Alert in Erin, has been taken into custody. A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown. Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous. BJ […] The post IN CUSTODY: Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ERIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

How Much Has Tennessee’s Unemployment Rate Bounced Back Since Beginning of Pandemic?

WalletHub recently released an article ranking each state in terms of unemployment statistics to determine which states are bouncing back the most. The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, which is still slightly higher than it was before the pandemic but is far lower than the nearly historic high of 14.7% in April 2020, reports […] The post How Much Has Tennessee’s Unemployment Rate Bounced Back Since Beginning of Pandemic? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville Metro area and surrounding communities through midnight Tuesday night. This includes the following counties: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, […] The post Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being […] The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

BOLO: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Suspect Anthony Maynard

MJAlert 7:02AM: Wanted person, Anthony Maynard, has still not been located. As a precaution, officers remain in the search area. An Mt. Juliet police officer made a traffic stop at Lowe’s. The car’s passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger who is handicapped, kidnapping her. Officers gave chase. […] The post BOLO: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Suspect Anthony Maynard appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
