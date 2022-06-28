ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won’t be Delayed by Construction

Lane Closures Halted for Independence Day Holiday

Monday, June 27, 2022 | 09:57am

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.  While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.  Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

Holiday Weekend Weather May Be Stormy… Find Your Close To Home Weather Here

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic . Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The post TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

TDOT Unveils New Hotline to Address Potholes and Other Roadway Maintenance Issues

833-TDOTFIX is Ready for Calls The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) launched a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards. “We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer […] The post TDOT Unveils New Hotline to Address Potholes and Other Roadway Maintenance Issues appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

How Will Inclement Weather Affect Your Local Fireworks Show?

Fourth of July celebrations are taking place across Middle Tennessee all weekend long, with many ending their events with a spectacular fireworks displays. And while you can always count on amazing fireworks displays, you can’t always count on the weather holding out. With a probable chance of rain on Monday which could change, we reached […] The post How Will Inclement Weather Affect Your Local Fireworks Show? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Red, White, and Boom Photo credit: www.brentwoodtn.gov Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the […] The post Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Security & Traffic Control Plan For Mt. Juliet’s July 4th Firework Celebration Announced

Mt. Juliet’s Fourth of July Celebration will launch at 9:00 p.m. from the Mt. Juliet Little League Ball Fields on Lebanon Road. To ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Mt. Juliet Police and Fire will be on site. The firework presentation, presented by the City of Mt. Juliet and 94FM – The […] The post Security & Traffic Control Plan For Mt. Juliet’s July 4th Firework Celebration Announced appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday

As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps. Consumer fireworks pose a hazard to Tennesseans’ health and safety. Records show 175 total […] The post State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24. Cheatham County Source Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more. Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022

The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband […] The post New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022   appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Travel Time#Speed Limits#Traffic Condition#Tennesseans#Tdot
Wilson County Source

Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police

UPDATE June 29: BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. BREAKING: Samuel Quinton Edwards has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 29, 2022 UPDATE June […] The post Blue Alert Samuel Q Edwards Killed After Exchange of Gunfire with Kentucky State Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” […] The post While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee

New initiative educates students about pollination and pollinator species The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is announcing a series of animated, educational videos about pollination and pollinator species featuring narrator Polli the Tennessee Bee. These episodes educate children about the process of pollination, its importance, and the pollinator species native to Tennessee. The initial three […] The post TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle […] The post WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows

Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corp. Announce Innovative Battery Storage Project Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corporation are teaming up to launch an innovative second-life battery storage project. The rapid transition to […] The post Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ruth Lee Thorne Snodgrass

Ruth Lee Thorne Snodgrass of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, she was 97 years old. Ruth graduated from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1946 as a Registered Nurse and went on to work at General Hospital, the Public Health Department and became Director of Nursing at Mckendree Manor Nursing […] The post OBITUARY: Ruth Lee Thorne Snodgrass appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Remind Residents of Firework Safety & Local Regulations

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – With Independence Day festivities beginning to ramp up, the Mt. Juliet Police Department is reminding residents to be careful while discharging fireworks in order to avoid injuries and noise violations. Fireworks are exciting, but they can be very dangerous if they are not used safely. Fireworks must be handled carefully to […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Remind Residents of Firework Safety & Local Regulations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Alan Jackson Introduces Silverbelly Whiskey

Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson is proud to introduce Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for – and hand-selected by – the country superstar. Silverbelly takes its name from Jackson’s signature cowboy hat – though many may think it’s white, the color is technically “silverbelly.” Every ounce of Silverbelly Whiskey […] The post Alan Jackson Introduces Silverbelly Whiskey appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: June 18, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,230 Deceased 125 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

BOLO: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Suspect Anthony Maynard

MJAlert 7:02AM: Wanted person, Anthony Maynard, has still not been located. As a precaution, officers remain in the search area. An Mt. Juliet police officer made a traffic stop at Lowe’s. The car’s passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger who is handicapped, kidnapping her. Officers gave chase. […] The post BOLO: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Suspect Anthony Maynard appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Roy E. Toms Jr.

Roy E. Toms Jr., born in Chicago, IL, on December 31, 1944, passed away on Friday, June 24th, 2022, in Tennessee. He is survived by wife, Sandie (Rogers) Toms. Roy married Sandie on August 30th, 1969. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and worked for McMaster-Carr Supply (Elmhurst, IL) for 40 years. He also loved […] The post OBITUARY: Roy E. Toms Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHICAGO, IL
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Debra Joyce Batson Weston

Mrs. Debra Joyce Batson Weston of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, she was 66 years old. Debbi was a member of Grace Place Church. She was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was retired from Eli Walker. Debbi enjoyed crafting, painting, traveling, especially to Disney World, motorcycle riding, […] The post OBITUARY: Debra Joyce Batson Weston appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
740
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy