Sartell, MN

Sartell to add 16 electric vehicle charging stations in 2023

By Times staff report
By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
SARTELL ― The Sartell City Council approved a 10-year agreement to install 16 electric vehicle charging stations in eight locations around Sartell next year.

The agreement is with Carbon Solutions Group, who will install and operate the charging infrastructure and maintain them to at no cost to the city, according to a Sartell news release. The group will also provide an annual utilization bonus payment to the city for each charging station, and Sartell estimates this will generate an annual $13,095 in revenue.

Electric vehicle charging stations will be located at the Sartell Community Center, Scheels Athletic Complex, City Hall, Pinecone Central Park, Sauk River Regional Park, St. Cloud Orthopedic Field, Watab Creek Park and Val Smith Park.

It will cost 30 cents/kWh to use the charging station. If the vehicle battery is 100% empty and is able to hold a 100kWh battery charge, it will cost the user $30 to charge the battery 100%, which will allow the car to drive about 350 miles.

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

