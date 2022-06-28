ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Dons Sequined Michael Kors Gown at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez is celebrating the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” with help from Michael Kors .

The actress and musician attended the premiere of her hit Hulu comedy Monday night in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in a gown by the American designer. Gomez’s Michael Kors gown was a one-shouldered silver sequined dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with silver strappy heels and hooped earrings by Effy Jewelry.

Gomez joined costars Martin Short and Steve Martin on the red carpet , posing together for photographers. Other stars who joined the premiere included Amy Schumer, Anne Winters, Zoe Colletti, Olivia Scott Welch, Elliott Gould and others.

For her red carpets, Gomez usually goes with a classic style by wearing elegant dresses. She made many red carpet appearances during this year’s awards season, including at the SAG Awards where she wore a black velvet Oscar de la Renta dress with puff shoulders, and at the Critics’ Choice Awards where she wore a Grecian-style draped red dress from Louis Vuitton.

In addition to her acting and music career, Gomez runs her successful beauty brand Rare Beauty, which offers makeup in all categories. Gomez first launched the brand in 2020.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” season two debuts on the streaming service on Tuesday.

