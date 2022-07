PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is asking the community to participate in an online survey to help shape its strategic plan. "The world has changed a lot over the past few years, and now is a good time to look at what BCHS is doing, what our community's needs are, and how we can move forward to best meet those needs," said Executive Director Lesley Herzberg.

