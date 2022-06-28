Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO- A Grape Creek man has been sentenced for theft of property, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Lonnie Ray Wooten has been sentenced to 7 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Wooten was found guilty of theft for stealing heavy machinery and equipment from a local funeral home, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Documents say that on August 6, 2020, investigators went to 40 East 10th Street to arrest Wooten who had three…
