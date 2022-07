Hilliard-based developer Equity is bringing a mixed-use development that will cost more than $100 million to 23.5 acres on Truman Boulevard. The intent of the TruePointe development — which will include more than 350 residential units, more than 300,000 square feet of office space, a hotel and about 45,000 square feet of retail space — is to create an exclusive destination in Hilliard, Equity’s CEO Steve Wathen told Columbus Business First.

HILLIARD, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO