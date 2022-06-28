ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida rapper arrested for fleeing officers on jet ski

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Miami, FL - A South Florida rapper has been arrested for trying to escape police while riding on a jet ski.

According to Miami Police, rapper Nehemiah “SpotemGottem” Harden was arrested on Sunday for fleeing officers while riding an orange jet ski.

Officers accuse Harden of risking lives during the chase that started near the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key.

Harden is facing charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation of a boat.

Harden's no stranger to law enforcement, having been accused of several crimes in the past.

In 2017, at 15 years old, he was accused of a carjacking in Duval County.

In 2021, Miami Beach, detectives accused him of being involved in an aggravated assault after an argument with a parking attendant.

Records show Harden was out on bond for cases of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harden is best known for the success of his “Beat Box” single after it climbed to the Billboard Hot 100′s 12th spot in 2020.

