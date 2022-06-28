ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police Search for Suspect in Road Rage Incident

 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (NewsradioWRVA.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who fired a firearm after a road rage incident at the Port Walthall Shopping Center located at 15702 Route 1 at about 9:38 p.m. Monday evening. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said a black male suspect exited his vehicle and after a verbal confrontation in the parking lot, fired a firearm and fled the scene in a black Honda sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male with shoulder length dark braided hair wearing a blue and red jacket over top a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tan boots. Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Suspect Vehicle Photo credit Chesterfield Police

