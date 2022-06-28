U14 Rapids Team claims another Montana state championship

The U14 Coed Rapids team went to Great Falls for the Montana State Cup Championship on June 11-12.

Their mission was to bring home another first place trophy, as many of the players were on last year’s U13 Coed team who won their division in Livingston.

Dominating play, the Rapids did just that, shutting down their opponents and scoring with a strong offensive front.

On Saturday, June 11, the Rapids defeated the Hi-Line United team in the opening round, 5-2.

Hi-Line was the only team able to score against the Libby/Troy team for the rest of the tournament. Saturday, play concluded with the Rapids scoring seven goals against the Sidney Strikers.

On Sunday, the Rapids met up with Red Lodge and were victorious at 5-0. For the championship, the Rapids team were matched up against another northwest Montana team, the Bigfork Soccer Club.

The Rapids sealed the deal to bring home the first place trophy defeating Bigfork, 5-0.

Rapids players winning the championship were: Ledger Fortner, Cody Watson, Porter Hollingsworth, Kale Hall, Ikarus Haugen, Colby Iliff, Jillian Stewart, Reed Scott, Katie Scott, Maura Mesenbrink, Jonathan Cano and Liam Pallister. Lyzander Gassman was a contributor to the U14 Kootenai Rapids, but was unable to attend the tournament.

The U14 Rapids team was coached by Steve Watson and Ben Scott.