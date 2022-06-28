Water safety program July 14 at Riverfront Park

David Thompson Search and Rescue, along with its partners Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a free water safety event Thursday, July 14, at Fred Brown Pavilion in Riverfront Park, Libby.

It begins at 6 p.m.

There will be tips on how to recreate safely on Montana waters. There will be games and prizes for the children while adults learn skills that may save a loved one.

Topics to be presented will cover personal flotation devices, hypothermia, safe rescue techniques, rescue equipment, water craft capabilities and much more.

Thompson SAR will provide demonstrations of water rescue, too.