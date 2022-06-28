Doris L. Selke

Doris L. (Hill) Selke, 86, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Libby Care Center.

She was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Kalispell, Montana, to James, Sr., and Ruth (Buck) Hill.

Doris was a kind soul with a caring heart. She loved family, parades, country music, embroidery and old westerns. Those who were blessed to know her were fortunate. Her smile could light up a room. Doris will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Ed, George and James B. Hill, Jr.; and son David B. Selke.

Survivors include her son Kenneth Selke and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glacier Memorial Cemetery in Kalispell.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.