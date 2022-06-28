Cabinet View Women's Golf League results

The Cabinet View Women's Golf League held its annual Golden Girls Golf Tournament June 15-16.

The event, chaired by Pat Neils and Donna Havens, included eight ladies and following the final round, they had lunch, music and awarded prizes.



The Golden Girls Champion (low net) was Dee Wright. Barb Mee won low gross.



Other prizes were awarded, including between two flights based on handicap. Closest to the Pin Flight A-Nancy Hull; Flight B-Connie Stantus; Longest Putt Flight A-Dee Wright; Flight B-Phyll Mackey; Longest Drive Flight A-Nancy Hull; Flight B-Phyll Mackey.

Sharron Sverdrup had a chip-in on No. 14 and Dee Wright got a birdie on No. 13.



Phyll Mackey entertained the group with a number of songs.



Regular league play resumes at 10 a.m. Wednesday. All women are welcome to join on Wednesday mornings.