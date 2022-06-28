ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk celebrates birthday with HUGE Twitter milestone as he awaits news on $43billion takeover

By Tyler Baum
 3 days ago

ELON Musk has turned 51 today and he celebrated in style by gaining his 100 millionth Twitter follower.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss is the sixth-most followed person on the app that he may come to own.

Elon Musk made his first millions at the age of 27 after the sale Zip2 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Elon's younger brother Kimbal wished him a happy birthday on Twitter Credit: Twitter/@kimbal

Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971 in South Africa to Errol and Maye Musk.

Today, he celebrates his birthday as the richest man in the world, the CEO of the most promising electric car and space travel companies, and one of few people with 100million Twitter followers.

Musk is a prolific user of Twitter and has fired off about 18,500 tweets since first logging on in 2009.

His tweets have been a window into his peculiar sense of humor and slippery political opinions.

The Tesla boss has been eerily quiet on Twitter and has not posted since June 21.

Musk's Twitter following has spiked during his negotiations to buy the company for over $40billion dollars.

He gained nearly 10million followers in one month after buying a 10% stake in Twitter on April 4th.

While Musk's Twitter following has trended upward, his bid to buy the remaining 90% of the company has hit a snag.

Musk and Twitter's legal brass have haggled over the volume of spam accounts on the platform to the point that Musk claimed the deal is "temporarily on hold."

Twitter provided Musk's team with a "fire-hose" of Twitter data that "comprises not only a real-time record of tweets but the devices they tweet from, as well as information about the accounts that tweet," for their own analysis.

Musk addressed Twitter employees in a town hall-style conference and committed to appearing before them again for more Q&A in the future.

Musk gains almost 150,000 new followers a day on Twitter.

But he'll need about 32million more followers to unseat former President Obama as the most followed person on the app.

Musk jokes that he's playing a character on Twitter Credit: Twitter/Elon Musk

