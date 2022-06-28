James R. Hendrickson passed away June 10, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona, after a short illness.

Jim was born September 13, 1929, in Libby, Montana. He attended Libby schools graduating from Libby High School in 1947.

He married his lifelong friend and love of his life, Wilma E. McRell in October 1950.

Jim was a lumberman all his life starting in Libby with J. Neils Lumber Company and St. Regis Lumber Company.

Jim and Wilma raised their children, Paula and Randy, in Libby and moved to Port Angeles, Washington, Omak, Washington, Grants Pass, Oregon, back to Port Angeles, and then on to Seward, Alaska, where Jim built a new sawmill for the Chugach Native Corporation.

Jim and Wilma then retired to Salem, Oregon, Grants Pass, Oregon, and finally Sun City West, Arizona.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, sailing, and becoming an expert woodworker and furniture maker.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Wilma, parents James F. (Peck), and Ruth, brother Ed Hendrickson, and sisters Dixie Wicka and Vera Fenske.



He is survived by a sister Mary Albert. Jim is survived by daughter Paula (Richard) Stoner, son Randy (Kathy) Hendrickson; grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Herberg, Steven Stoner, and Nora Hendrickson; great grandchildren Ava and Elise Herberg and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was a lumberman all his life and loved trees.

Plant a tree in his memory!

