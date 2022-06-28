ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Loggers roll to fifth-place finish in Big Bucks Tourney

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Western News
The Western News
 3 days ago

Not even an accidental attempt at a jinx in the press box was going to keep Libby Loggers first baseman Caden Williams from hitting for the cycle.

Saturday afternoon at Lee Gehring Field, Williams was 4-for-4 while scoring three times and driving in four runs to help lead the Loggers to an 11-1 win in five innings over Northern Lakes at the Big Bucks Tournament.

After Williams collected a triple in the fourth inning, a comment was made about him hitting for the cycle - home run, triple, double and single in the same game. That prompted another to remark that even speaking of it was sure to put a jinx on his effort to do it.

Williams, who obviously didn’t know about the conversation, finished off one of baseball’s rare occurrences with a double in the fifth.

Williams' cycle was one of many highlights for the Loggers as they finished 3-1 and claimed fifth place in the tournament.

In the Logger’s first game, they fell 9-2 to the Claremont Cardinals. But they triumphed in their next three games, beating Latah, Idaho, 6-4, and the Northern Lakes Mountaineers, 11-1, on Saturday and 15-7 on Sunday.

Despite a 2-1 record through Saturday’s action, the Loggers were one run short of reaching Saturday night’s semifinals.

Libby shared a 2-1 mark with Claremont, Latah and Bitterroot, but lost the tiebreaker to the Cardinals on the head-to-head result. The next tiebreaker was total runs allowed. Latah had surrendered 11 runs while Bitterroot, a team Libby didn’t play, had allowed 13. Libby allowed 14.

But not reaching the semifinals wasn’t going to let Morford forget the many positives that occurred in the tournament.

"This tournament is normally a turning point for our season," Morford said. "We played three good games and the most important thing is to be playing our best ball at the end of the season. These guys are certainly capable of putting it together."

In Saturday's win over Northern Lakes, Williams staked the Loggers to a 1-0 lead with a RBI single to score Tripp Zhang. In the second, his 2-run home run over the fence in right-center really electrified the crowd as the Loggers took a 4-0 lead.

Williams was part of a quartet of Loggers, hitting Nos. 1-4, who combined to collect 10 hits in 14 at-bats. They scored nine runs and knocked in 10.

Cleanup hitter Landon Haddock put down a perfect sacrifice bunt in the first inning before smashing a 2-run homer in the fourth and adding a run-scoring single in the fifth to complete the 10-run win.

Winning pitcher Aydan Williamson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Williamson threw well for the Loggers Saturday, striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter and hit one.

Zhang was 2-for-4 with a double. He scored three times and drove in one run. He also made a great running catch of a well-hit ball in the second inning.

For Williams, he also pitched well Friday night as the Loggers scored a 6-4 win over Latah, Idaho. He allowed just one unearned run in five innings while striking out 10.

Morford credited hitters in the lower part of the lineup for coming up with big contributions against Latah. Rusty Gillespie had a run-scoring hit and scored once. Chase Rayome also knocked in a run with a hit and Caleb Moeller had a hit and scored one run. Rayome entered the game after Dylan Buckner was injured.

Morford also spoke about the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series.

“It was a great experience,” Morford said. “The bus ran well, that’s something you hope goes well,” he said with a laugh.

The Loggers, who played a number of games on their way to the CWS and on the return trip, watched Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas and Stanford. The Sooners ended up as national runnersup after falling to Ole Miss.

“Just for the kids to see that level of baseball was great,” Morford said.

The group also stopped in Colorado to take in a Padres-Rockies game.

The Loggers return to action Tuesday as Glacier comes to town for a 5 p.m. game. Thursday, the Loggers host Eureka at 5:30 p.m.

Claremont won the tournament. The Cardinals lost to the Mission Valley Mariners, 8-4, Saturday morning. But they won the game that mattered more on Saturday night, shutting out the Mariners, 3-0. They won the championship Sunday afternoon with a 6-3 win in eight innings over the Bitterroot Bucs.

Claremont's Adam Aguirre claimed the Boyd Nelson Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player honors.

Chase Rayome exchanges "knucks" with first base coach Joe Flores following his RBI base hit scoring Caleb Moeller in the bottom of third inning. Rayome's single helped the Loggers to a 6-4 win over Latah, Idaho, last Friday evening. (Paul Sievers/The Western News)

Claremont's Adrian Sanchez flies out to shortstop Aiden Rose for the third out top of second inning. The Loggers fell to the Cardinals 9-2 in the second game of the Big Bucks tournament Thursday evening. (Paul Sievers/The Western News)

The dugout looks on as the 2-0 pitch is delivered to Landon Haddock against Claremont Thursday evening in the Big Bucks Tournament at Lee Gehring Field. (Paul Sievers/The Western News)

Comments / 0

Related
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
The Western News

James R. Hendrickson

James R. Hendrickson passed away June 10, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona, after a short illness. Jim was born September 13, 1929, in Libby, Montana. He attended Libby schools graduating from Libby High School in 1947. He married his lifelong friend and love of his life, Wilma E. McRell in October 1950. Jim was a lumberman all his life starting in Libby with J. Neils Lumber Company and St. Regis Lumber Company. Jim and Wilma raised their children, Paula and Randy, in Libby and moved to Port Angeles, Washington, Omak, Washington, Grants Pass, Oregon, back to Port Angeles, and then on to...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Robert J. Cunningham

Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Rob was born July 1, 1958, in Bremerton, Washington, to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, Montana, and Bremerton, Washington, where he graduated from East Bremerton High School. Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22-plus years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999. Rob moved to Libby in...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Troy, Libby students receive FSPW scholarships

Two Troy High School graduates and one Libby High School graduate recently received scholarships from the Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness. Every year, the organization puts on a scholarship contest for local high schools. It gives $250 to a student from each school who writes an outstanding essay about their experience in wilderness. “I never would have thought that Montana’s wilderness would bring me joy like no other,” wrote Hanna Benson of Troy High School. “It is to the mountains, the trees, and the skies of Montana that I give thanks for allowing me to create some of my best memories.“ This...
LIBBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Libby, MT
City
Eureka, MT
State
Colorado State
Libby, MT
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Christ Raymond Kuntz

Christ Raymond Kuntz (Squeak), 82, passed away peacefully in Libby, Montana on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on July 5, 1939, Ray passed a few weeks before his 83rd birthday. Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Linda Kuntz. Prior to his marriage to Linda, he was married to Sharon Gossen from Dec. 24, 1964, until her death in 1992. Born in Dickinson, North Dakota, Ray graduated from high school in Medora, North Dakota, in 1957 before moving with his family to Circle, Montana, where he worked on a local farm. Ray enlisted in the...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Leonard R. Bowers

Our beloved father Leonard R. Bowers, 80, of Troy, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 as result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident on June 11, 2022. Leonard was born June 26, 1941, to Harry and Katherine Bowers. Leonard enjoyed fishing, hunting, huckleberry picking and gathering firewood with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Katherine Bowers, a brother Harry "Sonny" Bowers, his forever love Beverly Price, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Coco. Leonard had six children who loved him dearly, Sheila and Mike Mills, Troy, Montana...
TROY, MT
The Western News

Dorothy I (Greenfield) Souther

Dorothy I (Greenfield) Souther, 96 passed away on June 9, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Dorothy was born on May 13, 1926, to Garold and Inez (Zepp) Greenfield in Burke County, North Dakota, the fourth of eight children. Dorothy attended school in Powers Lake, North Dakota, graduating from the eighth grade. Her education was cut short, being called home to assist her mother raising her younger siblings and helping out on the farm. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and being involved in 4-H raising animals to show and enjoying country life. She met her future husband Chester Souther as a young girl as they...
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Loggers#College World Series#Mariners#The Claremont Cardinals#Bitterroot
94.9 KYSS FM

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
WHITEFISH, MT
The Western News

Legals for June, 28 2022

American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation, at 234 Shelter Valley Drive, Kalispell, MT - (406) 235-6593, and Community Action Partnership of NW MT, at 214 Main St, Kalispell, MT - (406) 752-6565, both Non-Profit organizations, hereby notifies all interested persons of Libby, Montana, that we are requesting property tax exemption for Cabinet Affordable Housing, an affordable multi-family rental housing complex to be located at 400 Commerce Way, Libby, MT. We invite you to join us for comment at a public meeting to be held July 18, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. The location of the meeting will be at the Libby...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Richard L. Johnson

Richard L. Johnson, 80, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at Libby Care Center of natural causes. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Angel Island Club House in Troy (Bull Lake). Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Caution urged for fireworks users, recreationists during holiday weekend

The outlook for the July 4 holiday weekend is quite a bit different in Lincoln County than it was in 2021. A much wetter spring, higher humidity and cooler temperatures in the region have officials feeling much more optimistic, but they are still urging caution when it comes to having a good time outdoors or with fireworks. The current weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Libby and Troy says there will be some warm days but a chance of rain or thunderstorms is possible from Saturday through Monday. Last year, with bottle rockets, Roman candles and sky rockets legal after a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Western News

Anderson selected as FWP Northwest Regional Supervisor

Lee Anderson was named the Region 1 (northwest Montana) supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Anderson stepped into the new role June 4 and is replacing Jim Williams, who recently retired. As regional supervisor, Anderson oversees regional implementation of department goals and priorities. Based out of the office in Kalispell, he leads FWP regional staff who manage the diverse resources in northwest Montana. “I am humbled to have been selected for this position with the State of Montana,” Anderson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead our staff in the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks and recreation resources in...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Libby man dies in motorcycle crash near Whitefish

A 22-year-old Libby man died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish Thursday evening. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Kawasaki EX400 east at about 5:12 p.m. on Whitefish Hills Loop at a high rate of speed when he passed another vehicle on a corner and lost control. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and crashed into some trees about 30 feet off the road. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. Road conditions were described as bare and dry. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash while drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.
WHITEFISH, MT
The Western News

Legals for July, 1 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on October 19, 2022, at 02:00 PM outside the North entrance to the Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, the following described real property situated in Lincoln County, State of Montana: Tract I: Lots 12A and Lots 13-15 of Block 2 of the Amended Plat of Remp Addition, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Lincoln County, Montana. Tract II: Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and the West 62 feet of Lot 22 and the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Doris L. Selke

Doris L. (Hill) Selke, 86, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Libby Care Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Kalispell, Montana, to James, Sr., and Ruth (Buck) Hill. Doris was a kind soul with a caring heart. She loved family, parades, country music, embroidery and old westerns. Those who were blessed to know her were fortunate. Her smile could light up a room. Doris will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Ed, George and James B. Hill, Jr.; and son David B. Selke. Survivors include her son Kenneth Selke and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glacier Memorial Cemetery in Kalispell. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
KALISPELL, MT
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
218
Followers
278
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy