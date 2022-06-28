ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MT

U.S. Forest Service moving ahead with Black Ram project

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Western News
The Western News
 3 days ago

More than three years after it was announced, the Kootenai National Forest is moving ahead with the Black Ram Project.

Kootenai National Forest Supervisor Chad Benson announced on Tuesday the signing of the decision for the Black Ram Project.

According to the Forest Service, Black Ram is a science-based restoration project located northwest near Troy. The project, which won’t include timber harvest until 2023, is designed to move the landscape toward desired conditions described in the 2015 Forest Plan, including the persistence of old growth and mature trees on the landscape.

While Dan Hottle, Northern Region Press Officer for the U.S. Forest Service, realizes litigation could stop the project in the future, he said “We have to find out how it’s gonna look and how it will look.”

The Forest Service said the project will use ecologically-based treatments, informed by indigenous traditional ecological knowledge to improve forest health and resiliency to fire, insects and disease, and climate change, and to recruit and maintain old growth on the Forest, which is the traditional homelands of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

The environmental review analyzed more than 95,000 acres of the approximately 2.2 million-acre forest. Thirty-seven percent of the project area is within the wildland urban interface, where people live in or near forested land.

Forest Service officials opened the project for objections in December 2019 and it has faced criticism from environmental groups which argued it would be detrimental to the grizzly bear population in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem.

A lawsuit brought on by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies put the project on hold in February 2020. After receiving a biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that deemed the Forest Service’s plan “was not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the grizzly bear,” officials reopened the project for comment in September 2020.

While groups such as Wild Earth Guardians say there are 20-30 grizzlies “struggling to survive,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Management Specialist Kim Annis recently said there are about 60 grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak zone.

Never-the-less, WildEarth Guardians Rewilding Manager, Adam Rissien said, “By authorizing the Black Ram Project, the Forest Service demonstrates it is acting as a rogue agency, using the threat of wildfire to log mature and old growth trees and forests, and further harm threatened grizzly bears.”

Project goals include retaining the largest and healthiest trees to restore and grow resilient stands for the future. Grizzly bear protections will be implemented as well and the project is designed to improve the production of huckleberries, which are a primary food source for bears.

The project is the result of extensive public involvement and government to government consultation with Tribes, the Forest Service said. The Black Ram Project is in Ktunaxa Territory and the project area is critical to the culture and religion of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and greater Ktunaxa Nation.

“The Tribe supports the Black Ram project, because it protects our Ktunaxa resources, furthers restoration of Ktunaxa Territory forests and was developed through our government-to-government relationship with the United States Forest Service,” said Gary Aitken, Jr., Vice-Chairman, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho.

Project activities include timber harvest, mechanical and hand thinning for fuels reduction, wildlife and aquatic habitat improvement, prescribed burning, stream restoration and trail and recreation improvements.

Less than four percent of the project area will have timber harvest. It will include planting western white pine on more than 2,000 acres with blister rust resistant stock. No harvest will occur until 2023 and only after additional core habitat is secured for grizzly bears.

All treatments within designated old growth areas are designed to maintain and improve old growth characteristics on the landscape, and ensure it persists into the future according to the requirements in the Forest Plan. No harvest of old growth is planned under the project, except if needed for public safety or to address insect or disease hazard.

The Forest will work collaboratively with Tribes, partners, and the public to conduct pre-, during, and post-project monitoring. Treatment outcomes will be monitored for old growth characteristics, archeological resources, soil disturbance, noxious weeds, regeneration, road closure effectiveness, and other resources.

As the Black Ram Project moves into implementation, we look forward to working with all stakeholders and ensuring use of the best available science to create healthy and resilient forests for the future. The Black Ram Final Decision Notice (DN) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) is available. The final Environmental Assessment (EA) is also available. The Decision Notice can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52784.

Comments / 0

Related
The Western News

Christ Raymond Kuntz

Christ Raymond Kuntz (Squeak), 82, passed away peacefully in Libby, Montana on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on July 5, 1939, Ray passed a few weeks before his 83rd birthday. Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Linda Kuntz. Prior to his marriage to Linda, he was married to Sharon Gossen from Dec. 24, 1964, until her death in 1992. Born in Dickinson, North Dakota, Ray graduated from high school in Medora, North Dakota, in 1957 before moving with his family to Circle, Montana, where he worked on a local farm. Ray enlisted in the...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Caution urged for fireworks users, recreationists during holiday weekend

The outlook for the July 4 holiday weekend is quite a bit different in Lincoln County than it was in 2021. A much wetter spring, higher humidity and cooler temperatures in the region have officials feeling much more optimistic, but they are still urging caution when it comes to having a good time outdoors or with fireworks. The current weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Libby and Troy says there will be some warm days but a chance of rain or thunderstorms is possible from Saturday through Monday. Last year, with bottle rockets, Roman candles and sky rockets legal after a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Legals for July, 1 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on October 19, 2022, at 02:00 PM outside the North entrance to the Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, the following described real property situated in Lincoln County, State of Montana: Tract I: Lots 12A and Lots 13-15 of Block 2 of the Amended Plat of Remp Addition, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Lincoln County, Montana. Tract II: Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and the West 62 feet of Lot 22 and the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Sandpoint Reader

High inflows continue to affect lake level

In an update shared with the on June 28, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Scott Lawrence said that the Albeni Falls Dam — located on the west side of the county and responsible for controlling how much water flows through the Pend Oreille River from its source in Lake Pend Oreille — would begin shifting operations to attempt to get the lake at a consistent summer level.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
Troy, MT
Government
City
Troy, MT
Local
Montana Government
The Western News

Water safety program July 14 at Riverfront Park

David Thompson Search and Rescue, along with its partners Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a free water safety event Thursday, July 14, at Fred Brown Pavilion in Riverfront Park, Libby. It begins at 6 p.m. There will be tips on how to recreate safely on Montana waters. There will be games and prizes for the children while adults learn skills that may save a loved one. Topics to be presented will cover personal flotation devices, hypothermia, safe rescue techniques, rescue equipment, water craft capabilities and much more. Thompson SAR will provide demonstrations of water rescue, too.
LIBBY, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search Continues in North Idaho After Boat Capsizes

THAMA, Idaho (KLIX)-Search crews are looking for several people who went missing after a boat capsized on a North Idaho river Tuesday evening. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called at around 7 p.m. to the Pend Orville River near the community of Thama where four people went into the water when a performance boat capsized. The Bonner County Marine Division and Dive Team was able to recover one body from the water. The sheriff's office said five county boats and Idaho Fish and Game boat were looking for the other three people reportedly on the boat. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sent a boat with a sonar system to help in the search. The capsized boat has since been recovered and pulled to the shore. The sheriff's office did not provide names or ages of the victims. The incident is under investigation.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County Sheriff criticized for appearing at rally attended by white nationalists

POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris is facing scrutiny after his appearance at a GOP rally reportedly attended by multiple white nationalists. Regional and national news outlets recently took notice of a video that showed Norris speaking at an April 16 political event at Cruisers Bar and Grill in Post Falls, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
The Western News

No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak

Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The county Sheriff's Office said it is working closely with the Lincoln County Health Department and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Forest Management#Fish#The Black Ram Project#The Forest Service#Northern Region Press#The U S Forest Service#Kootenai Tribes
The Western News

James R. Hendrickson

James R. Hendrickson passed away June 10, 2022, in Surprise, Arizona, after a short illness. Jim was born September 13, 1929, in Libby, Montana. He attended Libby schools graduating from Libby High School in 1947. He married his lifelong friend and love of his life, Wilma E. McRell in October 1950. Jim was a lumberman all his life starting in Libby with J. Neils Lumber Company and St. Regis Lumber Company. Jim and Wilma raised their children, Paula and Randy, in Libby and moved to Port Angeles, Washington, Omak, Washington, Grants Pass, Oregon, back to Port Angeles, and then on to...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

County will pursue tax on recreational marijuana; city enacts ordinance

The Lincoln County Commission will plan for an election this fall to pursue an additional 3% local tax on recreational marijuana. Libby City Council asked the county to seek the tax in March. Commissioner Jerry Bennett (D-2) said the election, to have the best possible voter participation, would likely be held in September or October. Commissioner Brent Teske said the election must be held separately and could not be part of the general election in November. Bennett said money from the tax would go to law enforcement or mental health services. If the measure is approved, the county would collect the revenue, keep 50%...
LIBBY, MT
bonnersferryherald.com

Hwy 95 constriction to pave southbound lane

BONNERS FERRY — After the Fourth of July holiday, construction on U.S. 95 will turn to paving the southbound lane in town. Work this season will focus on building a three-lane section featuring wider shoulders and sidewalks on both sides between Eisenhower Street and Alderson Lane, city officials said.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
The Western News

Lincoln County man causes ruckus in courtroom

There was a little bit of excitement in the Lincoln County District Court on June 20 after a Troy resident appeared for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. William Cody Hartman, 66, who is currently serving a 3-year sentence in the Montana State Prison for criminal endangerment, uttered several profanities at District Court Judge Matt Cuffe and had to be restrained by multiple officers as he was led from the courtroom. Hartman was brought from Deer Lodge for his appearance on felony burglary and theft charges and he was visibly upset. “This is malicious prosecution,” Hartman said. “I...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Robert J. Cunningham

Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Rob was born July 1, 1958, in Bremerton, Washington, to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, Montana, and Bremerton, Washington, where he graduated from East Bremerton High School. Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22-plus years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999. Rob moved to Libby in...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Troy, Libby students receive FSPW scholarships

Two Troy High School graduates and one Libby High School graduate recently received scholarships from the Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness. Every year, the organization puts on a scholarship contest for local high schools. It gives $250 to a student from each school who writes an outstanding essay about their experience in wilderness. “I never would have thought that Montana’s wilderness would bring me joy like no other,” wrote Hanna Benson of Troy High School. “It is to the mountains, the trees, and the skies of Montana that I give thanks for allowing me to create some of my best memories.“ This...
LIBBY, MT
Shoshone News Press

1 dead, 3 missing in boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — One person has died and three others are missing following a boating accident on the Pend Oreille River Tuesday evening, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said emergency crews were advised just after 7 p.m. that a performance boat had capsized...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
The Western News

FWP seeks comment on environmental assessment for habitat conservation leases

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is looking to implement a new tool for private land habitat conservation to protect certain priority habitats that will benefit sensitive species, including sage grouse and grassland birds as well as many game species. The Habitat Conservation Lease program potentially could protect up to 500,000 acres in the next five years. “This will be a very effective conservation tool in our toolbox for protecting critical habitat in crucial sage brush and prairie grassland areas of Montana,” said FWP Director Hank Worsech. “It will be yet another way FWP can work with landowner to protect habitat.” A habitat conservation...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
218
Followers
278
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy