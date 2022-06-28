ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont's Aguirre receives Boyd Nelson Memorial trophy

The Western News
The Western News
 3 days ago

Claremont Cardinals American Legion baseball player Adam Aguirre, left, receives the 2022 Boyd Nelson Memorial MVP trophy, a Vullo custom-made wood baseball bat, from Sandy Nelson, Julie MacDonald and Kelly McDonald. Boyd, who passed in 2018, served his country in the Korean War from 1952-55. Boyd's grandson, K.C. MacDonald, coached the North Idaho Lakers in the tournament while great grandson Kody MacDonald played for the Lakers. (Scott Shindledecker/The Western News)

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

