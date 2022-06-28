Claremont's Aguirre receives Boyd Nelson Memorial trophy
Claremont Cardinals American Legion baseball player Adam Aguirre, left, receives the 2022 Boyd Nelson Memorial MVP trophy, a Vullo custom-made wood baseball bat, from Sandy Nelson, Julie MacDonald and Kelly McDonald. Boyd, who passed in 2018, served his country in the Korean War from 1952-55. Boyd's grandson, K.C. MacDonald, coached the North Idaho Lakers in the tournament while great grandson Kody MacDonald played for the Lakers. (Scott Shindledecker/The Western News)
