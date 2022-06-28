ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Libby man sentenced for officer assault

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Western News
The Western News
 3 days ago

A Libby man was sentenced Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court for his role in an incident last summer when he assaulted a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Matthew Cuff gave 40-year-old Jay Waylon Carver a 4-year deferred sentence. Carver pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment.

Charges of assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and negligent endangerment were dismissed.

The case began after Carver fought with sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 7, 2021, when they responded to reports of gunshots on Farm to Market Road.

According to court documents, Carver eventually told deputies that he was teaching his mother how to shoot, firing a weapon off of their back porch and into the ground near a metal fire pit surrounded by concrete bricks in a residential neighborhood on Farm to Market Road.

But when deputies arrived about 9:12 p.m., he emerged from the home and “immediately was aggravated,” court documents said.

When Deputy Ben Fisher asked for the gun, Carver said he didn’t have it and began walking toward the lawmen “in an aggressive manner,” according to an affidavit written by Deputy Derek Breiland. Breiland recalled Fisher getting Carver’s arms behind his back, but Carver — heavily intoxicated, according to court documents — began struggling with the deputy. As he tried to pull away, Breiland handcuffed him, court documents said.

Fisher left Carver in Breiland’s care while he interviewed the man’s mother. Carver grew increasingly agitated, Breiland wrote, and tried to break free. Eventually, Carver began screaming obscenities before asking Breiland if he wanted a “problem.” When Breiland assured him he did not want a problem, Carver said “we were going to have a problem and was threatening me,” the deputy recalled.

Carver tore free, according to court documents, cursing, yelling and demanding Breiland use the Taser on him. After initially trying to cross Farm to Market Road while in handcuffs, Carver returned to stand next to one of the patrol vehicles after Breiland pulled out his Taser.

Fisher, now back from speaking with the woman, began approaching Carver in the hopes of getting him into a vehicle, court documents said. But Carver allegedly lunged at him. Breiland wrote that he and Fisher got Carver pinned back against the patrol vehicle.

Ignoring instructions to get into the vehicle, Carver continued to struggle, kicking at Fisher’s knee, court documents said.

The deputies soon got assistance from Sgt. John Davis, who helped Breiland lift Carver into the vehicle. Carver, though, continued to kick at the lawmen. Davis first warned Carver and then used his Taser, court documents said. Breiland then placed a leg hobble on a still kicking Carver, court documents said.

After the hobble was placed on him, Carver used his head to prevent the deputies from closing the vehicle door, Breiland wrote in the affidavit. He continued to curse and yell, court documents said.

Taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center, Carver was placed in the restraint chair owing to his behavior at the scene, according to court documents.

Investigators later recovered the gun, which was not specified, and a spent casing. They also found about 12 empty 16-ounce beer cans and a partially full bottle of alcohol, court documents said.

Breiland was uninjured in the incident, but wrote that Fisher suffered from pain in his right shoulder and in one of his knees.

Comments / 2

Related
The Western News

Lincoln County man causes ruckus in courtroom

There was a little bit of excitement in the Lincoln County District Court on June 20 after a Troy resident appeared for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. William Cody Hartman, 66, who is currently serving a 3-year sentence in the Montana State Prison for criminal endangerment, uttered several profanities at District Court Judge Matt Cuffe and had to be restrained by multiple officers as he was led from the courtroom. Hartman was brought from Deer Lodge for his appearance on felony burglary and theft charges and he was visibly upset. “This is malicious prosecution,” Hartman said. “I...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Authorities seek Eureka man accused of killing father

Law enforcement officials are seeking a man from Eureka who is accused of killing his father in the Thirsty Lake Road area on Monday, May 30. Joshua Joseph Sauls, 23, has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of John Lewis Sauls. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on June 21 in Lincoln County Justice Court, efforts by law enforcement to locate and interview Joshua Sauls have been unsuccessful. Law officers wrote in the charging document that “he appears to have left the area shortly after the shooting and according to family members may be hiding with friends...
EUREKA, MT
The Western News

No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak

Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The county Sheriff's Office said it is working closely with the Lincoln County Health Department and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Libby, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Crime & Safety
Libby, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
The Western News

Libby man dies in motorcycle crash near Whitefish

A 22-year-old Libby man died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish Thursday evening. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Kawasaki EX400 east at about 5:12 p.m. on Whitefish Hills Loop at a high rate of speed when he passed another vehicle on a corner and lost control. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and crashed into some trees about 30 feet off the road. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. Road conditions were described as bare and dry. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash while drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.
WHITEFISH, MT
Shoshone News Press

1 dead, 3 missing in boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — One person has died and three others are missing following a boating accident on the Pend Oreille River Tuesday evening, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said emergency crews were advised just after 7 p.m. that a performance boat had capsized...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
The Western News

Legals for July, 1 2022

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on October 19, 2022, at 02:00 PM outside the North entrance to the Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, the following described real property situated in Lincoln County, State of Montana: Tract I: Lots 12A and Lots 13-15 of Block 2 of the Amended Plat of Remp Addition, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Lincoln County, Montana. Tract II: Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and the West 62 feet of Lot 22 and the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deferred Sentence#Peace Officer#Violent Crime#Farm To Market Road
96.3 The Blaze

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
WHITEFISH, MT
The Western News

Libby man pleads guilty to assaulting wife

A Libby man accused of choking his wife during a fight over a birthday gift for her son has pleaded guilty. John Travis Byrd, 44, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of criminal endangerment on June 6 in the 19th District Judicial Court. He originally faced strangulation, assault and tampering charges. Byrd was arrested on Oct. 22 after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call on U.S. 2. In the charging document, Deputy Derek Breiland of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office recounted meeting a distraught and shaking woman about 7:59 p.m. “[She] was physically shaking, and her voice was trembling and she...
LIBBY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Western News

Doris L. Selke

Doris L. (Hill) Selke, 86, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Libby Care Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Kalispell, Montana, to James, Sr., and Ruth (Buck) Hill. Doris was a kind soul with a caring heart. She loved family, parades, country music, embroidery and old westerns. Those who were blessed to know her were fortunate. Her smile could light up a room. Doris will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Ed, George and James B. Hill, Jr.; and son David B. Selke. Survivors include her son Kenneth Selke and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glacier Memorial Cemetery in Kalispell. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
KALISPELL, MT
The Western News

County attorney seeks sanctions against state public defender's office

Following a recent mistrial in the case of a Troy man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people across the country, Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris is seeking sanctions against the Montana Office of the Public Defender and two of its attorneys. According to court documents filed Tuesday, June 21, in the Lincoln County District Court, Boris filed a motion for sanctions and payment for nearly $10,000 that it cost the county to hold the trial involving defendant Steven Edward Grable, 56. Part of the costs included nearly $4,000 to bring in witnesses from Great Falls and Marion as well...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Caution urged for fireworks users, recreationists during holiday weekend

The outlook for the July 4 holiday weekend is quite a bit different in Lincoln County than it was in 2021. A much wetter spring, higher humidity and cooler temperatures in the region have officials feeling much more optimistic, but they are still urging caution when it comes to having a good time outdoors or with fireworks. The current weather forecast from the National Weather Service for Libby and Troy says there will be some warm days but a chance of rain or thunderstorms is possible from Saturday through Monday. Last year, with bottle rockets, Roman candles and sky rockets legal after a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Robert J. Cunningham

Robert J. Cunningham (Rob), 63, of Libby, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Rob was born July 1, 1958, in Bremerton, Washington, to Donald Cunningham, Sr. and Diane Kerlee. He spent his childhood living between Laurel, Montana, and Bremerton, Washington, where he graduated from East Bremerton High School. Rob enlisted in the Army in September 1976 where he served 22-plus years with his last 13 years serving in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Rob received many ribbons and medals for his service and he retired with an Honorable discharge in 1999. Rob moved to Libby in...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Legals for June, 28 2022

American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation, at 234 Shelter Valley Drive, Kalispell, MT - (406) 235-6593, and Community Action Partnership of NW MT, at 214 Main St, Kalispell, MT - (406) 752-6565, both Non-Profit organizations, hereby notifies all interested persons of Libby, Montana, that we are requesting property tax exemption for Cabinet Affordable Housing, an affordable multi-family rental housing complex to be located at 400 Commerce Way, Libby, MT. We invite you to join us for comment at a public meeting to be held July 18, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. The location of the meeting will be at the Libby...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Christ Raymond Kuntz

Christ Raymond Kuntz (Squeak), 82, passed away peacefully in Libby, Montana on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on July 5, 1939, Ray passed a few weeks before his 83rd birthday. Ray is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Linda Kuntz. Prior to his marriage to Linda, he was married to Sharon Gossen from Dec. 24, 1964, until her death in 1992. Born in Dickinson, North Dakota, Ray graduated from high school in Medora, North Dakota, in 1957 before moving with his family to Circle, Montana, where he worked on a local farm. Ray enlisted in the...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Two Lincoln County men plead not guilty to burglary charges

Two Eureka men pleaded not guilty to felony burglary on June 6 in the Montana 19th Judicial District Court. Colin C. Wolf, 24, and Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, of Rexford, are accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Rouse is also facing a felony charge for the alleged possession of methamphetamine. According to the charging document in the burglary case, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobbie Noel investigated the scene and lifted fingerprints from the inside of a window on the house which...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
218
Followers
278
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy