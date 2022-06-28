What to expect at Red, White and Boom and more Spartanburg County 4th of July celebrations

Bring a lawn chair and the whole family to Barnet Park Monday, July 4, for Spartanburg's Independence Day celebration.

The City of Spartanburg is hosting its annual Red, White and Boom. The event begins at 6 p.m. with food and music and will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble with performances by the Spartanburg Community Band and Revel Radio. Christopher George, communications and marketing manager for the City of Spartanburg, said that the fireworks will be closer for the audience to get a better view.

“Last year the fireworks were at Wofford College, but there was difficultly for people viewing," George said. "We realized that people couldn't get a good view, so we've moved them closer this year."

Attendees can grab a bite to eat from 11 different food vendors, selling everything from funnel cakes and burgers to cheese steaks and ice cream.

There also will be activities for children.

"The way we typically set this up is very patriotic and friendly. It feels like a pretty organic festival where people come and just hang out," George said. "Folks will come downtown and pick out a spot, businesses will market towards customers and downtown Spartanburg really gets involved."

The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Liberty Street will be the only road closed off for the event. Here is what you need to know regarding parking. Admission will be free to the public.

Other 4th of July events in Spartanburg County

►Star-Spangled Splash will be held at Shipwreck Cove, 119 S Spencer St., Duncan. Cool off swimming in the water park and finish the night with a fireworks display. The event runs from 7-10 pm. Saturday Shipwreck. Cost is $15 per person

►Watermelon Crawl Festival will be held from 6 -9 p.m. Saturday at the Duncan Event Center, 119 S. Spencer St., Duncan. The event has a Kids Zone ($5), food and entertainment. The fireworks start at 9:20 p.m.

►Downtown Spartanburg's Fr8yard will have live music featuring Angela Easterling, Hot Yoga and Run Fox Run. The Barnet Park fireworks display can be viewed from the open-air venue.

►Lake Bowen Fourth of July parade will be held from 2 -4 p.m. Monday. If you don't have access to a boat, you can watch the parade at the Lake Bowen Landing.

Did we miss your community's July 4 celebration? Email Joanna Johnson at jjohnson@shj.com to let us know about it and we'll add you to our list.