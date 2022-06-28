ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Two protesters climb Washington DC crane to unfurl banner slamming Joe Biden after Supreme Court Roe v Wade controversy

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TWO women have climbed a crane and unfurled a banner slamming President Joe Biden following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The activists dropped a banner that read "BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION" from a construction crane in Washington DC on Tuesday morning.

Two female activists climb a construction crane to unfurl a banner slamming President Joe Biden Credit: WUSA9
The women are a part of Women's March Credit: Fox 5 DC
The banner read 'BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION Credit: Fox 5 DC

In a press release, the group wrote: "Biden needs to secure the reelection, will scale a crane in Washington D.C. to send the President a clear message: we will not go back.

The women who scaled the crane have been identified as Rachel O'Leary Carmona, Women's March Executive Director, and Tamika Middleton, Women's March Managing Director.

"Fight to protect the women that brought you to power or step aside and elect someone who will. It’s as simple as that," Carmona said.

"You have the power to codify reproductive rights through executive action and you have the power to expand the court. Use it and stop hiding from your own shadow."

DC Metro police were on the scene and arrested one protestor after being cut from the construction crane with bolt cutters, WUSA9 reports.

ROE V WADE OVERTURNED

The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision on Friday will leave the issues of abortion up to state legislators, which will ultimately result in a total ban on the procedure in about half of the states.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito was joined in his opinion by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Since the decision came out, Department of Homeland Security intelligence has reportedly notified law enforcement, first responders and private sector partners nationwide of potential domestic violence extremist activity in response to the news.

In Friday's ruling, Alito called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start".

He said the Constitution "does not confer a right to abortion," declaring that the decision should ultimately be left to the state to regulate.

"Abortion presents a profound moral question The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.

"Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The states that may implement total or near-total abortion restrictions include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court should "reconsider the rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage."

"In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.

"Because any substantive due process decision is 'demonstrably erroneous,' we have a duty to 'correct the error' established in those precedents," he wrote.

Democrat-appointed Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” they wrote.

At the same time, the court voted 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions.

XSoCal
2d ago

And what happened to the two criminals who climbed the crane??? Probably nothing. But if they would have been Trump supporters, they'd probably would have been shot.

jakecutter
3d ago

Funny how the democrat has 50 years to pass a federal law concerning abortion but chose not to.

Scott
1d ago

The left just had the biggest problem with personal responsibility and self-control...If These clowns aren't arrested and crucified like white straight men that have that privilege, who paid them off?

