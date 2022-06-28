ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey tennis hands out team honors, Corey earns Dree Lo Scholarship

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
PETOSKEY — Success within the Petoskey High School girls’ tennis program is nothing new.

For decades now, the program has met a high standard of excellence year after year and that continued in 2022 with yet another state finals run.

Petoskey pulled in a sixth straight trip to the Division 2 state championships, while earning a second straight regional championship.

Recently, the Northmen and head coach Denny Green handed out team honors on the individual level as well.

The Dree Lo Memorial Scholarship this season went to senior MaRynn Corey of No. 2 singles.

Established in 2020, the award honored Lo's legacy within the sport and gone to a senior tennis player within the program since Lo’s unexpected passing in 2017.

Corey wrapped up her 2022 final season with Petoskey as a regional champion at the No. 2 singles spot and will compete at Adrian College next season.

Corey grew up through the Petoskey Parks and Rec. summer tennis programs taught by Lo.

“I fell in love with the sport then,” said Corey. “Some of my best memories were playing rain of balls, and swamp.”

After some years off in the sport, Corey was encouraged to pick it back up when her high school career began, which she couldn’t be happier about.

“I’m really thankful and glad that my mom pushed me to pursue tennis my freshman year because playing tennis and being on the tennis team has really made my high school experience so much more enjoyable,” added Corey.

The team MVP went to senior Emma Markham of No. 4 singles after she finished with a team-best 20-6 record for the season.

Markham was also an individual regional champion and earned Petoskey’s lone win at the state championships, before falling to the eventual No. 4 singles state champion.

The final awarded handed out went to the No. 3 doubles team of Martina Gatti and Abby Donovan, as they earned the Most Improved honor.

Both were new to the varsity level this season, with Donovan picking up some experience as a sophomore a year ago and Gatti coming in as an exchange student.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

