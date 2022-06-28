ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, NC

Marshall police find 'badly deteriorated' body in French Broad River in Rollins community

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department discovered a body in the French Broad River in Marshall June 25.

Officer Brad Hicks with the Marshall Police Department said the body was discovered in the Rollins community of Marshall and was so badly deteriorated that the sex of the decedent could not be determined.

According to Marshall Police Chief Mike Boone, the body was sent off to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and his department is awaiting results on an autopsy.

"At this point, it is a John/Jane Doe," Boone said. "We're waiting on a pathologist report, and following up on some missing persons out of Buncombe County. That's basically where we're at. We do not have a cause of death, and we may never have a cause of death. We're just waiting on the pathologists at this point to try to identify the body."

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said his department is assisting with the investigation.

"The body had been in the river for a while," Harwood said. "We know that Buncombe had one in the river around Memorial Day. "

Asheville Police Department identified a man who was found in the River Arts District on May 16 as Nicholas Thomason, 22, from Georgia.

According to Hicks though, there is no reason to believe the two deaths are related.

This is a developing story. The News-Record & Sentinel will have more information as it becomes available.

