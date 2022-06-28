ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury's fight with Jake Paul is in jeopardy after US Homeland Security stopped him at airport in London 'for a reason he knows': Boxer's family is facing scrutiny over ties to Irish 'mobster' Daniel Kinahan

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tommy Fury has revealed that he was denied entry into the United States by Homeland Security officers who stopped him flying from Heathrow Airport.

The younger half-brother of Tyson Fury was set to fly to the United States for a press conference to promote his fight with American YouTuber Paul.

However, the fight which is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on August 6, is now at risk.

Fury filmed a video late on Monday night, and posted it on Tuesday, explaining why he had not been able to get on his flight to the United States.

He said: '[I wanted to] come on here and set the record straight before anybody else tries to.

'Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out.

'And as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

'I can stand here and I say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I'm not allowed to travel to the USA.

Tommy Fury has revealed that he has been denied entry into the United States on Monday
Fury's fight with YouTuber Jake Paul on August 6 in New York is now at risk of not happening

It was reported earlier this month that his half-brother Tyson had also been denied access to the US over alleged links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Addressing claims that Irish boxing promoter Kinahan runs a global organised crime group, Fury has previously stated said: 'That's none of my business and I don't interfere with anybody else's business.'

Tyson, who was photographed in Dubai in February this year with the now US sanctioned Kinahan, said: 'Because I had my picture taken with a man it doesn't make me a criminal.

'I'm just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building.'

Kinahan has advised Tyson Fury in the past, but Fury has not been accused of criminal activity.

Tommy Fury stated that he is contact with his lawyers in order to try and resolve the issue

Tommy Fury meanwhile has been training for his fight with undefeated YouTuber Paul, in a match that had been postponed last year.

The pair were supposed to settle their rivalry back in December at the Amalie Arena in Florida, but Fury had to pull out with a broken rib and a chest infection.

In response to the latest curveball in their efforts to face each other, Paul tweeted: 'Tommy, no matter how hard you try to get out of this fight, I’m going to do everything in my power to not let you weasel your way out.

'My team and my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse. Take them or admit you're a scared little b****.'

In response to the latest curveball in their efforts to face each other, Paul tweeted this

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions also confirmed in a statement that the press conference, due to take place on Wednesday, has been postponed.

The statement read: 'Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury’s team that he was able to come to the US, and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow Airport on Monday.

'As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed. We are working with our partners at SHOWTIME and Madison Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able.'

In his video published on social media, Tommy said he is in contact with the lawyers who 'have no clue' as to why he was not allowed to travel, and it's something they're trying to resolve.

He said: 'I've been training for a fight this whole time and that's all I've been doing.

Fury was due to fight Paul in December but pulled out with a broken rib and chest infection
The long-awaited fight is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on a card which also contains Amanda Serrano's bout with Brenda Carabajal on Saturday, August 6 

'I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my laywers.

'So now I'm having to go to them trying to resolve it, and I'm in the middle of training.

'I don't know why this is happening today, it's a massive shock to me and my whole team.

'Obviously it is a matter that needs to be resolved. It's government issues, it's a lot bigger than the fight right now and I'm just trying to get it sorted.'

It was previously reported that Tyson Fury was denied access to the United States this month

