Milford, CT

Man Accused Of Failing To Register Updated Address With Sex Offender Registry, Milford PD Says

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender three times. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender three times and for violating a protective order.

Isaiah Peck, age 25, who is undomiciled, was arrested in New Haven County in Milford on Saturday, June 25 on two active warrants.

Peck is accused of failing to register his updated address with the Sex Offender Registry three times and for being in the presence of a woman that has an active order of protection against Peck, said the Milford Police.

When Peck was taken into custody, he was again in the presence of the woman that has an active order of protection against him, leading to another arrest, police said.

He was charged with three counts of violation of registration of sexual offenders and criminal violation of a protective order.

Peck is being held on a $52,500 bond.

