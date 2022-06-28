ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Brandon Bather steps down as Eastside, formerly Woodrow Wilson, football coach

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

Brandon Bather has stepped down as head coach of the Eastside High School (formerly Woodrow Wilson) football team after winning a sectional title in his lone year at the helm, he announced on social media on Monday night.

“It is with great disappointment and heartache that I regret to inform Tiger Nation that I have stepped down as the head coach of the Woodrow Wilson Tigers!” he wrote. “I desperately wanted to stay and lead the Tigers to another championship trophy but that’s (not) how the cards played out!”

The Tigers went 9-3 last fall, downing Rumson 28-6 in the Central Jersey Group 3 final . They lost a 35-34 thriller to Cedar Creek in the Group 3 regional final at Rutgers.

Bather was Eastside’s defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2020, helping the program capture sectional crowns in 2018 and 2019.

“To my players, coaches, and parents! I gave my all, all of the time,” he wrote on social media. “I did not give up on any of you, and I will forever be grateful for all of your efforts to better the program and the city! We did amazing things together. 3 Time Sectional State Champs, 2 Time 7 on 7 Champs, Powerade National High School 7 on 7 Champs! The colleges everyone has signed with, Temple, Texas A&M, LSU, Wagner, Kent State just to name a few. No one can ever take these from us!”

Bather is the third South Jersey coach to step down this year after winning a sectional title last fall, joining Millville’s Dennis Thomas and Winslow’s Kenny Scott .

“I am truly hurt by the actions that have taken place but I understand that things happen and nothing last forever!” Bather wrote. “I wish nothing but the best for all of you, and I hope (you) remember all the important things I taught you.

“I did 8 years in Camden, have made new family members, and got to experience a greatness that only a few people get to see. The talent and the people that I have been able to experience, and the things we accomplished will forever be in my heart! Thanks for housing me and being the place I called home! Tiger Pride till the day I die!”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Brandon Bather steps down as Eastside, formerly Woodrow Wilson, football coach

IN THIS ARTICLE
