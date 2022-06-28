Beloit man arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from Janesville minor

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man Monday who allegedly solicited sex from a minor.

Officers were sent to Palmer Park Monday at around 4 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Police said the 60-year-old Beloit man was parked in his truck and was soliciting a juvenile girl for a sexual relationship.

An investigation reportedly showed that another incident occurred over the weekend involving the same man. He was arrested and faces charges of child enticement and soliciting child prostitution.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing

