‘Thor’ Premiere: Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth take their twins to their first red carpet

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attended the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in Sydney, Australia, with their 8-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan —being this the first time they walked a red carpet with their famous parents.

GettyImages Elsa Pataky , Chris Hemsworth and their kids Sasha and Tristan attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Set to hit theaters on July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder follow Marvel Studios’ hero on his mission to stop Gorr the God Butcher from destroying all the gods.

The action and adventure film star Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson , and Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth .

Pataky is also back in the movies! The actress starred in Interceptor as JJ Collins; a tough soldier tasked with saving the world. It’s a role that demanded a lot of her physically, and that reminded her household that she’s also an action star, something that’s inspiring for her kids.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment , Pataky talked about her experience filming “Interceptor” and the hard work she put in to be able to look the part and shoot her stunts. “I’ve always been a big fan of action movies since I was little,” she said. “I grew up watching Indiana Jones and wanted to be the female version of that role.” Pataky trained for six months before shooting the film and says she learned around 800 moves to perform most of her stunts.

Pataky then shared that she plans to take more action movies. She also discussed the importance of being a woman and playing these types of roles, which she hopes inspires her kids. “Chris has been the action man in the house, and I’ve been the mom, so for our kids to watch that, ‘Oh, wow, you can be the action mom, too.’ Just being an inspiration for them. For little boys, seeing a woman kicking ass it’s good for them. And same for my daughter, to see you’re capable. You’re a girl, and you’re capable [of doing] the same as a man,” she said.