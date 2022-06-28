1987 Buick GNX Is A Legend

This straight-line speed legend is ready for a new driver.

The Buick GNX has been an icon in the American automotive industry since the 1980s because of the new focus on forced induction with fewer cylinders. This style was virtually unheard of in the nation's performance automotive industry as the typical formula was high displacement and eight cylinders. While the GNX may not have continued its lineage to the modern-day, the vintage models are still regarded as some of the automotive world's best racing platforms. This particular GNXis a fantastic opportunity for a dedicated automotive enthusiast passionate about speed.

Under the hood, you'll find a sight that will have any Buick lover fainting with joy realizing their opportunity to get a hold of the brand's most desirable powertrain. That's right, this is a bonafide Buick 3.8-liter V6 with a massive spooling turbo connected to the intake. Initially, this combination produced about 276 horsepower and an astounding 360 ft/lbs of torque. It's incredible to see a car with 100 more ft/lbs of torque than horsepower as this sort of difference in trucks. Perhaps these cars performed so well on the drag strip, as this was essentially the best formula for acceleration in the 1980s.

One other attribute whose incredible nature flaunted itself across nearly every automotive magazine at the time was the car's good looks. Everything from the slanted nose to the harshly cut-off rear window made this car stand out to performance-oriented buyers. The GNX was extremely rare in its day, essentially serving as a marketing gimmick to sell more Regals. To this day, it is still tough to find one in good shape as they only made around 547 GNXs were ever built. Along with this rarity, the vehicle has been kept in excellent condition and boasts only 55 miles on the odometer. That's why you should consider this stunning 1987 Buick GNX for your next automotive purchase.