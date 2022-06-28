Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas County courthouse and annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. There will be no rural trash pickup on Monday, July 4, and all trash pickup will be delayed by one day for the week of July 4 through 8.
According to the Arkansas State Police, a 20-year-old Gurdon man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy 167 north of Moro Creek in Cleveland County Thursday, June 23, 2022. Around 4:35 a.m., 20-year old Madison Jackson Cary, of Gurdon, was driving southbound on U.S. Hwy 167 in a...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monticello police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing father and husband. According to authorities, James "Jim" Glauser, 65, has been missing from his residence since Friday, June 17. Glauser is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.
