ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Monticello's Daily News

By Joe Burgess
monticellolive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis entry was posted on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at 12:34...

www.monticellolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

20-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Cleveland County

According to the Arkansas State Police, a 20-year-old Gurdon man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy 167 north of Moro Creek in Cleveland County Thursday, June 23, 2022. Around 4:35 a.m., 20-year old Madison Jackson Cary, of Gurdon, was driving southbound on U.S. Hwy 167 in a...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Center#Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy